Latvian government supports proposal to permit online alcohol trade

On Tuesday, 14 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide for online alcohol trade.

Amendments to the law are intended to permit retail sale of alcoholic beverages over the internet, preserving all the existing restrictions on handling of alcoholic beverages. Amendments were developed by Economy Ministry following the request of Saeima’s National Economy Committee. The parliament needs to decide on approval of amendments.

Economy Ministry notes that new amendments would ensure availability of locally made alcoholic beverages in Latvia. At the same time, they will make the work of many trade companies easier, as well as contribute to the industry’s development. «Products of small traders are often not present in retail stores, which means business development for them is harder to achieve,» the ministry explains.

On top of that, amendments to the law are intended to cover online trade of alcoholic beverages, as well as conditions alcoholic beverage retail traders and suppliers have to meet to sell and purchase alcoholic beverages.

«It is currently prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages over the internet. However, the current situation shows there are websites that do offer this service, circumventing the law and generating unfair competition advantages. On top of that, nearly all EU member states permit purchase of alcoholic beverages over the internet, and Latvian residents often purchase alcohol in other countries, creating losses to the state budget from lost VAT and excise tax,» the ministry reports.

According to the ministry, the legislative draft details a modern and mobile solution that will change the way alcohol is purchased, preserving the established restrictions on the handling of alcoholic beverages. The goal of this legislative draft is not increasing alcohol consumption in Latvia.

The legislative draft provides for permitting retail trade of alcoholic beverages online or through a mobile app, in compliance with a number of requirements. To sell alcohol using a website or mobile all, traders will have to apply for a license at the State Revenue Service (VID). Non-cash transactions will be the only form of payment permitted for purchases. It will also be necessary to use personal identification tools and check potential buyers’ age and identity.

Requirements also provide for the need to include information about the trader’s license, a warning of the negative effect alcohol has on health, information about the prohibition to sell alcohol to minors and other restrictions on the website or mobile app. Traders will also have to comply with other requirements and restrictions.

Suppliers will have to comply with the restriction on delivery of alcohol to under-aged persons and prohibition on delivery of alcohol between 22:00 and 08:00.

To make sure alcoholic beverages are not sold to children, traders will have to check the age of their customers twice: when purchasing alcohol and when receiving the purchase. The check of customers upon delivery will need to be performed by the trader. To do this, they will be able to use ID card, eParaksts Mobile or other tools to check a person’s identity, including Contumatic, Veriff or other similar solutions.