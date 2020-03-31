Latvian government supports providing EUR 150 million to airBaltic

To overcome the economic crisis, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers conceptually supports allocating EUR 150 million into the base capital of Latvia’s national airline airBaltic, according to minutes of 24 March meeting of the government.

At the same time, it has been decided to support increasing airBaltic base capital by EUR 36 140 994, ordering Transport Ministry to prepare a decision project, coordinating it with Finance Ministry and submit it to the State Chancellery.

Minutes of the meeting mention that it has been conceptually decided to support investment of finances to increase airBaltic base capital by EUR 150 000 000 to assist with overcoming the economic crisis and stabilize the economic situation in the industry.

Transport Ministry is asked to expand the report with detailed information on investment of EUR 150 million into airBaltic base capital, coordinating the report with Finance Ministry and Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre.

Last week, Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits said the government reviewed the report about airBaltic on 24 March, and it is expected several decisions will be made in relation to this company. «It will not be a single decision – once it comes, we will report it,» said Linkaits.

He added that documents are in the works in the Cabinet of Ministers for airBaltic and Riga International Airport, as well as Latvian Post and other companies.

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss had previously said the airline has limited options to borrow money, which is why the most effective method for the attraction of finances would be the increase of base capital.

«We have officially informed our shareholders that we will need assistance. However, the real need will depend on the development of the crisis. We have more than EUR 100 million on our accounts, because we had issued bonds last year. Still, we have informed shareholders we will need assistance to continue working long-term and maintain strong positions,» adds Gauss.

Transport Ministry reports that the European Commission presented on 19 March a report on additional state support activities for economic support during COVID-19 pandemic. This provides a more flexible approach towards state support conditions for industries impacted by the virus the most during the crisis. Latvia’s planned support needs to be coordinated with European Commission.