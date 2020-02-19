Latvian government takes over National Opera building

The government has decided to take over the Latvian National Opera and Ballet building and hand it over to Culture Ministry for management, as reported by the ministry’s representative Lita Kokale.

From now on the opera house located on Aspazijas Boulevard 3 will be financed from Culture Ministry’s budget and its own finances. Considering that previously Riga City Council was previously paid rent fee for real estate, these finances will be diverted instead towards maintenance of the opera house, as reported by the ministry.

The opera house’s territory consists of the historic building, annex building and a one-storey building – the cashier booth, as well as surrounding piece of land of 12 095 m2.

Latvian National Opera and Ballet board member Sandis Voldiņš has noted that this year’s budget covers immediate measures related to fixing the building’s fire safety system. Projects have been prepared and approved for this. It is left to approve technical requirements.

«Considering the opera house is a national cultural monument, consultations continue on making the necessary repair work as gentle as possible. Certain tasks have been divided into different stages to ensure uninterrupted operations of the opera and the ballet. As for planned work in the building, we have developed a long-term investment plan and we have started looking for funding for each separate need,» stresses Voldiņš.