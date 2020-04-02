Latvian government to finance COVID-19 crisis prevention efforts from state budget

Efforts to overcome the direct negative effects from COVID-10 crisis will be financed from the state budget. After the crisis, however, the economy will be stimulated using EU funds, as decided by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ led work group for support of entrepreneurship and the employed on Wednesday, 1 April.

Finance Ministry informs the work group decided to finance efforts to battle consequences from COVID-19 from the state budget. EU funding will be mobilized to assist with economic recovery after the state of emergency.

The work group ordered Economy Ministry to develop an economic recovery plan.

Finance Ministry will compose its own work group with delegated representatives from partners in order to review proposals on distribution of funding from EU funds.

As previously reported, to prevent the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy, Latvia’s Cabinet of Minister has made a number of decisions, including paying idleness benefits, pushing back advance payments for PIT and extending tax holidays for entrepreneurs for three years.

Companies that meet specific criteria will be able to apply for employee idleness benefits equal to 75% of their normal wages, but no larger than EUR 700 a month. Self-employed people and workers of micro enterprises will be able to apply for idleness benefits.

According to Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, the State Treasury has enough finances for the state to afford support to prevent COVID-19 consequences. Other financing sources are also considered. In total, support for COVID-19 is close to EUR 3 billion.