Latvian government to look for solutions to adopt minimal social fee amount

On Thursday, 23 April, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided at an extraordinary meeting to ask Welfare Ministry to develop a solution for adoption of the minimal social fees for people working in all tax regimes by next week.

The government was presented with a report from the State Revenue Service (VID) about the payment of idleness benefits and problems associated with it. VID report mentioned the average state social compulsory insurance fee per employee in the general tax regime was EUR 273.7 in 2019 and EUR 98.86 for micro-enterprise taxpayers.

During the government meeting the Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš added the current tax system in a certain way legalizes the situation when many residents are left socially unprotected during the crisis. Kariņš proposed viewing this matter in the context of tax changes.

«We have to change the attitude of the state administration and residents. If we do not change now, we will end up in this situation again in the next crisis,» said Kariņš.

To resolve the problem outlined in the report, the government decided to ask Welfare Ministry and submit the conceptual solution to Finance Ministry by next week.

Finance Ministry has time until 30 April to include Welfare Ministry’s solution to the legislative draft on the review of the tax system.