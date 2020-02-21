Latvian Healthcare Ministry puts third stage of e-health project on hold

Healthcare Ministry plans to focus on existing e-health services and will not develop their next stage, said minister llze Viņķele at a press-briefing on Friday, 21 February.

The existing e-health system was created more than ten years ago and since then requirements and understanding of necessary products and digital solutions have changed significantly. Introduction of new services is difficult without impacting the accessibility of existing services actively used by doctors, pharmacists and patients, says Healthcare Ministry.

The ministry explains that in the current e-health system there is a limited number of concurrent users, adding that this is not something that can be increased. On top of that, not a single IT company has applied for participation in the recent tender, which makes work for the National Health Service (NVD) more difficult, making necessary reforms in the industry more difficult to implement.

Viņķele says NVD, after assessing the system’s technical parameters, has made the decision to separate the existing e-health system dealing with e-receipt and disability sheets, from its planned third stage framework, which is planned to have a number of new additions.

«In regards to how the new e-health system could turn out – this is in the hands of ICT companies and e-health users’ representatives,» she said.

«I expect active work from NVD and attracted specialists so that it is possible to report future steps for the system’s development. Until then all present e-health services will remain accessible.»

Healthcare Ministry plans to send the Cabinet of Ministers a report in which it is planned to reject the portion of funding from the European Regional Development Fund intended for future development of e-health services.