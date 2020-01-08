Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks in Iraq

Iran has launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. Latvian and Lithuanian troops in American bases are reported to be safe.

Deutsche Welle reports that Iranian forces launched two waves of ballistic missiles targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq. Iran claims that 80 «American terrorists» were killed while the US is still assessing casualties and damage.

The missiles struck the Ain Assad airbase, which hosts the largest U.S. deployment in Iraq, along with a military installation hosting international forces near Irbil.

Lithuanian, Latvian soldiers unharmed

In one of the targeted military bases, six Latvian soldiers are deployed. Kaspars Galkins, the Latvian Defence Ministry press secretary has said to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday that the soldiers had been warned prior to the attack and have managed to hide and are safe.

Lithuanian soldiers in targeted Al Asad base are also safe, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports citing Lithuanian National Defence Ministry officials.

