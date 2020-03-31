Latvian minister allows face-to-face teaching at schools will not return this year
It is clear remote teaching at Latvia’s schools and vocational education facilities will remain for longer. It is also possible face-to-face teaching will not return at all this season. This means most school children will also likely miss centralized exams, said Latvian Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
She admits it is hard to predict the possibility of organizing centralized exams for this school year. Still, the ministry plans to focus on this topic next year. «We plan to gather next week and approve estimates for centralized exams,» said the minister.
Read also: Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings
Šuplinska admits there are multiple solutions in the works to resolve the problematic situation with the conclusion of the school year and centralized exams. In Malta, for example, all teaching has been cancelled entirely. All children from 6th grade and older are to be held back a year, explains Šuplinska, stressing Latvia would rather avoid such a situation.
«We hope the remote teaching process will help us conclude the [school] year. Then we will look if those enrolling to universities should be tested in school or the chosen university. We are looking for options, and I believe we are not at risk of extensions or strict sanctions associated with the state of emergency,» says the minister.
Start of inability to cover debts seen in Estonian economy
In Estonian economy hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions, initial indications of payment defaults have been noticed by the risk management firm Creditinfo Eesti, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Labour costs in Latvia considerably below EU and Eurozone average in 2019
Average hourly labour costs in Latvia were EUR 9.9 last year, which is considerably below the average of European Union (EU) and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Tuesday, 31 March.
Youth Song and Dance Celebration in Latvia pushed back to 2021
The XII Latvian School Song and Dance Celebration Committee and Song and Dance Council decided on Tuesday, 31 March, to push back this summer’s youth song and dance celebration to 2021, as Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska confirmed in a press-conference.
Russia sees COVID-19 infection rate jump by 500 in one day
In Russia, the infection rate with COVID-19 has accelerated as authorities registered 500 new cases in one day. Meanwhile, people are getting discharged after recovery in hospitals, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Electricity price drops to the lowest level of the past seven years
This year there has been a rapid decline of electricity wholesale price in Latvia. Nord Pool price in Latvia’s area reached its historically lowest point in March, according to market data of the Public Utilities Commission.
Riga city executive director Juris Radzevičs temporarily suspended from his post
The head of Riga city municipality’s interim administration Edvīns Balševics has suspended the city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs from his post.
Fuel sales in Estonia down by 30% to 50%
Petrol stations in Estonia have during the outbreak of COVID-19 and emergency restrictions observed a significant fall in the sales of fuel, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?
Attempts to prolong Aivars Lembergs’ trial still continue. The accused are trying to use the state of emergency in the country as an excuse to cancel hearings. But when asked about the option to organize trials via video conference, the accused say – let the state pay for a computer and internet connection, as they would not use theirs for such a task, BNN was told by prosecutor Juris Juriss.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
UK urged to extend Brexit transition period; London says: «No»
The European Parliament’s most influential faction has suggested the United Kingdom to prolong its the transition period of its withdrawal from the European Union over the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19, The Guardian reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 398 in Latvia, 533 in Lithuania, 745 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 398. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 533 confirmed cases. The latest data for Estonia points to 715 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.
31 March marks coming into force of new social distance requirements in cafes
Latvia’s Economy Ministry has developed social distancing requirements in public catering places. The new requirements will come to force Tuesday, 31 March, the ministry reports.
Italy prolongs lockdown, registers slowed infection rate with COVID-19
The government of Italy has extended its nationwide restrictions of movement, gathering and business operations until Easter, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvian government supports providing EUR 150 million to airBaltic
To overcome the economic crisis, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers conceptually supports allocating EUR 150 million into the base capital of Latvia’s national airline airBaltic, according to minutes of 24 March meeting of the government.
Hungary expands rule of Orbán’s government over COVID-19
The Hungarian parliament has passed a draft law to allow the government of Viktor Orbán to extend the term of the emergency situation and rule by decree to fight the spread of COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings
A new restriction imposed by the Latvian government states that no more than two people are allowed to gather in a room of a public place. This restriction will not extend to people living in the same household, parents and their children, as well as persons performing duties associated with their profession.
Round timber price decline observed in Latvia in first half-year of 2019
Compared to the 1st half of 2019, the average purchase prices both of coniferous round timber and of deciduous trees fell in the 2nd half of 2019. The largest drop was recorded in the prices of black alder sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm, while the smallest decline was observed in the prices of asp sawlogs in diameter 18–24 cm.
Detachment to grow harder, important to maintain routine, says Estonian psychologist
A psychologist in Estonia, where an emergency situation has been in place for ten days amid a COVID-19 outbreak, has evaluated that it will become harder to live in isolation and suggested having a daily routine, ERR reports.
KPV LV picks Nemiro as vice-chairman despite reputation problems
Ralfs Nemiro and Ēriks Pucens were picked as KPV LV political party chairman Atis Zakatistovs deputies during the first online meeting of the newly-elected management board, as reported by the party.
Why does Latvia’s Interior Affairs Minister want the football federation president’s post?
Although Latvian Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens should be putting all effort into his direct duties and measures to limit COVID-19, he, in spite of Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s objections, he still intends to run for the post of president of Latvian Football Federation.
Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia
The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 376, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 484 infections. 44 of the infected people are medical workers.
Rīgas satiksme cancels most discounts for the duration of state of emergency
On 27 March Riga City Council’s interim administration decided to cancel most of the discounts offered to residents in public transport to reduce passenger flow and limit the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the city council.
In Spain, 838 people die from COVID-19 one day
In Spain, in one day to Sunday, March 29, 838 people have died from health problems related to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Italy, for the second consecutive day, the number of lethal cases dropped.
COVID-19 confirmed for Stradins Hospital surgeon
Infection with COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed for a surgeon working at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital, as reported by LTV programme Panorāma.
airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner
Latvia’s national airline airBaltic may recover its pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner, says airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.
