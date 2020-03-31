Latvian minister allows face-to-face teaching at schools will not return this year

It is clear remote teaching at Latvia’s schools and vocational education facilities will remain for longer. It is also possible face-to-face teaching will not return at all this season. This means most school children will also likely miss centralized exams, said Latvian Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

She admits it is hard to predict the possibility of organizing centralized exams for this school year. Still, the ministry plans to focus on this topic next year. «We plan to gather next week and approve estimates for centralized exams,» said the minister.

Šuplinska admits there are multiple solutions in the works to resolve the problematic situation with the conclusion of the school year and centralized exams. In Malta, for example, all teaching has been cancelled entirely. All children from 6th grade and older are to be held back a year, explains Šuplinska, stressing Latvia would rather avoid such a situation.

«We hope the remote teaching process will help us conclude the [school] year. Then we will look if those enrolling to universities should be tested in school or the chosen university. We are looking for options, and I believe we are not at risk of extensions or strict sanctions associated with the state of emergency,» says the minister.