Latvian minister outlines Germany as an important strategic partner

Germany is a strategically important economic partner for Latvia, said Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs during his meeting with Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier on Friday, 21 February.

During their meeting, the two discussed Rail Baltica project. Rinkēvičs said the project is an important cross-border project for entire Europe. He stressed it is important to secure Germany’s support for sufficient co-financing from the European Union for this project. The Latvian minister also stressed the experience of Germany companies across all stages of this project.

During the meeting, ministers also discussed mutual relations between Latvia and Germany, including on improvement of the political dialogue and economic cooperation, as well as topics associated with the EU.

Rinkēvičs said Germany is a strategic economic partner for Latvia, which is why the country is open for widening relations, especially when it comes to German investments in Latvia.

The Latvian minister also stressed that expansion of cooperation is possible through energy and IT technologies, adding that he hopes there is great potential for science and research in green economy. Ministers also discussed the next multi-year budget talks, upcoming Europe’s future conference and EU Eastern Partnership Policy.

