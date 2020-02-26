Latvian ministers disagree on proposal for online alcohol trade

As ministers disagree, Latvian government decides not to push to the Saeima amendments to the Handling of Alcoholic Beverages Law that provide permitting alcohol trade in Latvia over the internet.

It is currently prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages in Latvia over the internet.

At the 6 February 2019 meeting of Saeima’s Economic, Agricultural, Environmental and Regional Policy Committee members discussed a proposal submitted by Latvian Alcohol Industry Association on alcohol trade of the internet. Representatives of the committee and Economy Ministry conceptually supported the proposal to permit the sale of alcohol beverages over the internet. This is why Economy Ministry was asked to develop relevant regulations.

Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro added during the government meeting that law amendments would benefit small local alcohol manufacturers because these manufacturers will be able to sell their products using the internet, which is currently not possible. «This would benefit Latvian alcoholic producers, because at the moment it is hard for them to release their products in retail store networks,» the minister said.

Meanwhile Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele maintained the ministry’s previously voiced concerns that law amendments would breach alcoholic beverages handling regulations – the prohibition to sell alcohol to minors and the prohibition to sell alcohol from 22:00 to 08:00.

According to Viņķele, before proposing law amendments it would be prudent to add changes to the Administrative Violations Law, which would provide liability for violations committed when selling alcohol on the internet.

«We are about to provide teenagers uncontrolled access to alcoholic beverages 24/7,» stresses Viņķele.

Nemiro, on the other hand, admits what his colleague’s statement is inaccurate because the penalties in relation to violations of alcohol handling regulations remain in force. ‘This is only about changing the rules for trade. We are not changing regulations in relation to age and the time when alcohol is permitted. Traders will have to check the age of persons who wish to purchase alcohol on the internet, specifically their age. Transactions will not be allowed to be performed between 22:00 and 08:00. Restrictions on the internet will be the same as for physical trade,’ explains the economy minister.

Justice Ministry’s representative Laila Medina also participated in the discussion. She mentioned that if penalties are planned for violations of law amendments, then penalties should be included in amendments.

Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš agreed with Justice Ministry’s representative, adding that he does not want to submit a legislative draft of poor quality to the Saeima. In the end ministers agreed to postpone this legislative draft’s review. Economy Ministry will be asked to fix problems in it.

Economy Ministry had previously reported that although it is currently prohibited to sell alcohol over the internet in Latvia, there are websites that offer the purchase of alcoholic beverages. These exist circumventing the law and creating unfair competition advantages.

The legislative draft provides for permitting residents to receive alcoholic beverages at a retail store or by receiving them at home via courier service.