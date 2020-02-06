Latvian ministry to request expansion of legislative act on Riga City Council's dismissal

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has plans to request expanding Saeima’s already conceptually supported legislative act for the dismissal of Riga City Council by including in the document information regarding the three meetings of the city council that weren’t held because of no quorum, as journalists were told by minister Juris Pūce on Thursday, 6 February.

The ministry plans to submit a relevant proposal to Saeimas Budget and Finance Committee on 6 February. Pūce said that in accordance with Saeima’s internal order, once the proposal submission term is over, VARAM is no longer able to submit proposals. Progression of proposals and their supporting is decided by the committee that received them.

Pūce reports that the chairman of the budget committee Mārtiņš Bondars has noted that he plans to discuss this topic with members of the committee. At the same time, however, he said it would be unjustified to not include the proposed expansion into the legislative act.

The minister stressed that regardless of the three last meetings, for a long time now there has been a basis for dismissal of Riga City Council, which is outlined as much in the legislative act submitted to the Saeima. It would be pointless and foolish to submit new proposals for Riga City Council’s dismissal in a situation when the Saeima already has a relevant legislative act to review, stressed Pūce. This is why the ministry plans to expand the legislative draft.

This situation only serves to further underline the fact that Riga City Council has lost its ability to make decisions: it is not able to approve the municipality’s budget and cannot gather for meetings properly, said the politician.

Pūce confirmed that if the Saeima decides to dismiss Riga City Council on 13 February, the soonest snap elections in Riga could be organised is 25 April. At the same tie, depending on when the legislative act may come to force, snap elections for Riga City Council may be pushed to May, added the minister.

The politician explained that the date of the legislative act after its initial approval depends on two factors. First, Latvia’s President Egils Levitss will have the right to decide on the legislative act’s announcement within 10 to 21 days of its approval. Pūce stressed that he does not want to interfere with the president’s competence with the legislative act’s announcement. The second factor is that if at least 34 deputies vote, the legislative act may be halted for two months in order to organize signature collection for a referendum of this topic. This would also affect the possible snap election date.

Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee, which is responsible for the legislative act, may gather for a meeting next week.

It is expected that the topic of Riga City Council’s dismissal may be put on the agenda of Saeimas plenary meeting next week.

More on this topic: Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal