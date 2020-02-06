Latvian ministry to request Riga City Council dismissal legislative act’s expansion
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has plans to request expanding Saeima’s already conceptually supported legislative act for the dismissal of Riga City Council by including in the document information regarding the three meetings of the city council that weren’t held because of no quorum, as journalists were told by minister Juris Pūce on Thursday, 6 February.
The ministry plans to submit a relevant proposal to Saeimas Budget and Finance Committee on 6 February. Pūce said that in accordance with Saeima’s internal order, once the proposal submission term is over, VARAM is no longer able to submit proposals. Progression of proposals and their supporting is decided by the committee that received them.
Pūce reports that the chairman of the budget committee Mārtiņš Bondars has noted that he plans to discuss this topic with members of the committee. At the same time, however, he said it would be unjustified to not include the proposed expansion into the legislative act.
The minister stressed that regardless of the three last meetings, for a long time now there has been a basis for dismissal of Riga City Council, which is outlined as much in the legislative act submitted to the Saeima. It would be pointless and foolish to submit new proposals for Riga City Council’s dismissal in a situation when the Saeima already has a relevant legislative act to review, stressed Pūce. This is why the ministry plans to expand the legislative draft.
This situation only serves to further underline the fact that Riga City Council has lost its ability to make decisions: it is not able to approve the municipality’s budget and cannot gather for meetings properly, said the politician.
Pūce confirmed that if the Saeima decides to dismiss Riga City Council on 13 February, the soonest snap elections in Riga could be organised is 25 April. At the same tie, depending on when the legislative act may come to force, snap elections for Riga City Council may be pushed to May, added the minister.
The politician explained that the date of the legislative act after its initial approval depends on two factors. First, Latvia’s President Egils Levitss will have the right to decide on the legislative act’s announcement within 10 to 21 days of its approval. Pūce stressed that he does not want to interfere with the president’s competence with the legislative act’s announcement. The second factor is that if at least 34 deputies vote, the legislative act may be halted for two months in order to organize signature collection for a referendum of this topic. This would also affect the possible snap election date.
Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee, which is responsible for the legislative act, may gather for a meeting next week.
It is expected that the topic of Riga City Council’s dismissal may be put on the agenda of Saeimas plenary meeting next week.
More on this topic: Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal
Related posts
- Latvian government approves rules for Riga and Ventspils Freeport
- Riga’s mayor agrees with opposition to organize three no-quorum meetings
- RTAB head accuses Riga’s mayor of document forging; asks KNAB to investigate
- KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees
- Latvian government sets term for Riga and Ventspils port board members – five years
- Ķirsis: the current Riga City Council should not be the ones to decide on 2020 budget
- Harmony prepared to approve Riga’s 2020 budget after Burovs’ dismissal
- Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
- PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
- GKR helps overthrow Riga’s vice-mayors and put an end to ruling coalition
Keywords: city council expansion minister proposal Riga
Latvian ministry to request Riga City Council dismissal legislative act’s expansion
Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has plans to request expanding Saeima’s already conceptually supported legislative act for the dismissal of Riga City Council, as journalists were told by minister Juris Pūce on Thursday, 6 February.
Lithuanian intelligence speaks about threats from Russia in a more modest way
Another year, another report by Lithuanian intelligence on national threats, but, this time, it looked like a read from the press reports, Kęstutis Girnius, associate professor at Vilnius University, told BNN.
Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss Ralfs Nemiro
Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has asked Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro over the situation with Latvenergo.
Calls for Estonian subtitles in film festivals voiced by Estonian Culture Minister
Tõnis Lukas, the Estonian Culture Minister, has encouraged organisers of cultural events to ensure state language subtitles with theatre and film festivals, as well as future public funding in mind, according to Estonian broadcaster ERR.
Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
From 2022 onward it is planned to apply increased excise tax rate on sweetened non-alcoholic beverages, as provided by amendments to the Law on Excise Duties approved by the Saeima in the last reading on Thursday, 6 February.
Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
Although at the beginning Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor with a questionable reputation Pāvels Rebenoks and lawyer Mārtiņš Krieķis were hired to «for EUR 500 per hour to assist» Irina Maligina, Nika Saveļjeva and Sergejs Saveļjevs take control over Olainfarm, the two «assistants» used the situation and engaged in raiderism, according to the published talks between those involved in Olainfarm saga.
China victims of coronavirus reach number of 563
In China, the new coronavirus has taken 563 lives and the number of infected people has reached 28 018, according to the country’s official data published on Thursday, February 6, as cited by Deutsche Welle.
Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal
Upon failing to secure quorum at the last organized meeting, deputies of Riga City Council have generated a legal basis for the city council’s dismissal.
Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates
The dismissed Latvian Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis has submitted his resignation. He has also sent a letter to political party KPV LV ethics committee and Saeima’s Mandates, Ethics and Submissions Committee with a request to look into Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s decisions, approving people close to him in important posts.
US President Trump acquitted in Congress impeachment trial
US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in an impeachment trial in the US Congress, finding him not guilty in charges of the abuse of power and the obstruction of justice, Associated Press news agency reports.
One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB
One of the lead investigators in the criminal case regarding public transport company Rīgas satiksme procurements has left Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau, as confirmed by KNAB chief Jēkabs Straume on Wednesday, 5 February.
Turkish passenger plane tragically skids off runway in Istanbul
In an Istanbul airport, a passenger plane has skidded off the runway, killing three and injuring 171 people, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term
Latvian Olympic Committee incumbent president Aldons Vrubļevskis has decided not to stand candidate for re-election at the General Assembly scheduled for mid-March, LOK reports.
Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US sanctions, moves from one Ventspils City Council committee to another while the responsible ministry merely shakes its head over the whole deal – only city council members have the power to neutralize Lembergs’ influence over the municipality. Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has decided to pass all responsibility onto the shoulders of Ventspils City Council deputies. The processes in Ventspils, however, generally point towards the city council’s majority unwillingness to make such a step.
Number of criminal cases commenced by KNAB reaches forty seven in 2019
When it comes for corruption prevention, in 2019 Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau accomplished its best result in the past decade – a total of 47 criminal processes were commenced, according to the statement released by KNAB.
Latvian government approves rules for Riga and Ventspils Freeport
To ensure operations for Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport without jeopardizing security in the harbour or on land, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved on Tuesday, 4 February, the rules of the two of Latvia’s biggest ports and ordered ministries to clarify and correct the final redaction, as reported by Transport Ministry.
Estonia halts giving tourist visas to Chinese citizens
Amid the new coronavirus outbreak in China, Estonia has halted granting tourist visas of the citizens of the East Asian country. An Estonian citizen has, meanwhile, been evacuated from China’s Wuhan province, ERR reports.
Riga’s mayor agrees with opposition to organize three no-quorum meetings
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has reached an agreement with political parties representing the opposition to organize three city council meetings but without quorum, thereby creating legal basis for the city council’s dismissal, according to information from LETA.
Poland suspends judge, who questioned country’s judiciary reform
Poland’s National Judiciary Council has suspended from office a judge, who questioned the controversial court reform in the country, by seeking transparency on the appointment of the council’s members, BBC reports.
Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
«The difficulty is that there are loops in the law lawyers are able to use to prolong trials,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 5 February.
Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
One of the suspects in the criminal process commenced by Latvian State Security Service over violation of international sanctions is LLC Baltic Media Alliance co-owner and board chairman Oļegs Solodovs, according to unofficial information from LETA.
«America’s future is blazing bright», says Trump in state of the union speech
US President Donald Trump has delivered his state of the union speech in the US Congress, highlighting the achievements of his administration in economy and foreign policy. Speaker of the lower house of the Congress has torn up his speech in protest, AP news agency reports.
Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
On Tuesday, 4 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court concluded listening to the last words of the accused in the so-called Zolitude Maxima supermarket tragedy criminal case and announced the ruling will be announced on 18 February.
US first democratic caucuses bring Buttigieg and Sanders as top presidential candidates
In the US state of Iowa, the first caucuses of the Democratic Party to select its candidate for the US presidential election has produced Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders as the frontrunners, according to AP news agency.
Chechen activist, opponent of Kadyrov found stabbed in France, media report
Chechen internet activist Imran Aliyev, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin-appointed head of Chechnya in Russia, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been found dead in France, Radio Free Europe and AFP news agency report.
Recommended
- Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
- Maxima tragedy criminal case viewing concludes; ruling promised in mid-February
- Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
- Kaimiņš on backstage fights in football: Sandis Ģirģens seems to really want the post
Latest
- Latvian ministry to request Riga City Council dismissal legislative act’s expansion
- Latvian justice minister asks prime minister to dismiss Ralfs Nemiro
- Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
- Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
- Failing to secure quorum for last meeting, Riga City Council faces dismissal
- Economy Ministry’s state secretary leaves; asks to assess Nemiro’s choice of associates
- One of the lead investigators in Rīgas satiksme procurement case leaves KNAB
- Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term
- Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
- Number of criminal cases commenced by KNAB reaches forty seven in 2019
Most read
- Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence | 1
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
- BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
- One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs
- Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
- Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Most commented
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence | 1
- Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%
- Continuation of Olainfarm talks: the raiderism of Nemiro’s advisor Rebenoks
- KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Baltic Media Alliance co-owner Solodovs a suspect in VDD criminal process
- Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem
- Latvian Saeima increases excise tax for sweetened non-alcoholic beverages
- 67 826 Latvian residents want their pension savings passed on after death
- Prime Minister: there are loops in the law that can be used to prolong trials
Top 5 Business news
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
- Week in Lithuania: New party announced, Seimas tightens pollution control, preparations for coronavirus
- Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
Top 5 Social news
- Officials: there is no reason to panic over possible spread of coronavirus in Latvia
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence
- Belarusian citizen arrested in ABLV Bank money laundering case
- Mārtiņš Krieķis’ secret conversations or everyone is a fool
- Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
Top 5 World news
- Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest
- BNN summary of the week: Money laundering scandal. Searches at banks and RNP. Denmark to keep Misāne
- European Parliament passes Brexit agreement
- Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine
- Latvian citizen evacuated to France from coronavirus-affected region in China
Top 5 Video
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
@ 2020-02-05 14:35:16
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-27 17:14:16
For how many years the RB project have been going without plans who will finance Riga center and airport changes. I have seen plenty of animated videos how those ideas would look like, been in many meetings regarding RB - and none of them was presented any reasonable or sensible financing ideas. Why?