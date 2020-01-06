Latvian NATO ambassador: Iranian general’s death makes situation dangerous

The situation has become dangerous and the conflict may escalate, said Latvian ambassador to NATO Edgars Skuja in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, commenting on the US strike in Iraq that resulted in the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and nine other people.

At the same time, he stresses effort is put into making sure the conflict does not escalate further. It is vital now for countries of the region to voice their opinions and avoid participation, as well as for the global community to make their positions clear, the ambassador says.

«We have to understand that we live in a complicated international environment in which there are risks, threats, military activities, regional conflicts and many different kinds of security challenges,» stresses Skuja.

Commenting on the situation in Iraq, he reminded that last year there was an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. «This is one of the critical points, because embassies are untouchable […]. Such a situation is unacceptable. This is one of the aspects that caused this situation, even though the causes are deeper than that,» admits the ambassador.

Skuja also stresses that there are no reasons to doubt Latvian ally’s statement about the attack on Soleimani being intended to prevent a larger tragedy expected from Iranian militants against US army bases.

When asked to comment on the situation about Iraq-stationed Latvian troops, the ambassador said Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that Latvian troops will remain there and will continue with their mission.

Read also: Iraqi parliament requires U.S. forces to leave after killing of Iran’s general

Skuja adds that a meeting of the NATO council is scheduled for 6 January to discuss the situation in Iraq following the statement of this country’s parliament.

As previously reported, on Monday, 3 January, US missile attack near Baghdad Airport killed ten people – five Iraqi citizens and five Iranian citizens, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps major general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi military group Hashed al Shaabi deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

This attack was aimed against Soleimani and was performed following the order from US President Donald Trump. After the missile attack, the Pentagon claimed «General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.» On top of that, USA blames Soleimani for his statement regarding approval of the pro-Iranian protesters attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on 31 December.

Iran threatens to take revenge for Soleimani’s death.

In response to the attack, Iraq’s parliament has demanded removal of US-led international coalition forces from the country.