Latvian NVA invites employers to apply for training of desired employees

Latvian State Employment Agency (NVA) has organized a campaign for requests from employers for training of desired workers as part of European Social Fund (ESF) project Support for unemployed persons’ education and its activity Training over employers, NVA confirms. Employers will be able to submit applications until 25 March.

The agency notes that this presents an opportunity for employers to receive grants to train specialists they need and assist with unemployed persons’ return to the labour market.

Practical training can be organized to assist with a person’s efforts to study a new profession. Practical education is not organized for unskilled and low-skilled jobs.

Practical training is available to businessmen, self-employed persons, as well as associations and foundations, but not political parties, healthcare and education institutions. To receive support for practical training, employers have to offer employment for newly-formed jobs or keep posts vacant for at least four months prior to commencement of practical training. Once practical training is over, employers will have to provide unemployed persons at least three months of continued employment.

How can employers apply?

First step

Fill in an application form found on NVA website and provide requested information.

Second step

The filled in application needs to be sent by mail to the NVA branch office in the territory where it is planned to hold practical training. Information about NVA branch offices is available on NVA website.

NVA branch offices will accept applications from employers until 25 March. Once the submission period is over NVA will organize a meeting of a committee that will review applications and decide on which to approve. NVA will inform employers of decisions, both positive and negative, NVA explains.

More detailed information about the aforementioned ESF project, requirements and co-financing can be found on NVA website’s For Employers section.