Latvian Olympic Committee’s president decides to not stand candidate for fifth term

Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) incumbent president Aldons Vrubļevskis has decided not to stand candidate for re-election at the General Assembly scheduled for mid-March, LOK reports.

Vrubļevskis announced his decision to not stand candidate during a meeting of the LOK Sports Committee on Wednesday, 5 February, informing representatives of Olympic sports representatives. This decision was made, he said, over personal reasons.

Vurbļevskis stresses that he will base the assessment of four years of his work on accomplishments in Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to him, LOK’s work cannot be evaluated based solely on medals earned in Olympic Games, adding that the committee’s work is much wider than that, adding that its duties include preservation of Olympic heritage and promotion of Olympic values.

«It is important to strengthen and restart LOK team now and give it a full mandate for the next Olympic cycle, when we prepare for major changes the Education and Science Ministry promises for 2021,» says Vrubļevskis.

As previously reported, on 4 February LOK executive committee made the decision to organize the LOK Assembly General review session on 20 March 2020.

LOK Executive Committee concluded that it is forced to work as an incomplete team, because multiple officials have left it in recent months. Multiple sports organizations have replaced heads, leaving multiple sports unrepresented in the Executive Committee. This is why it is necessary to restart LOK Executive Committee’s work.

Four years ago, Vrubļevskis was re-elected as president of LOK for the fourth consecutive term.