Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained

February 20, 2020

fake news, detainment, coronavirus, State Police Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.

Police explain that officers have detained a 2001-born young man for intentional reporting of false news related to security risks on a website that resulted in disrupting public order and operations of state and municipal institutions.

The website was taken offline for the duration of the investigation.

In February 2020 officials of Latvian State Police Main Criminal Police Department Economic Crimes Prevention Office’s 3rd Department (Cyber-crimes Enforcement) commenced a criminal process based on Part 1 of Section 231 of the Criminal Law: gross disturbance of the public order, which is manifested in obvious disrespect for the public or in insolence, ignoring generally accepted standards of behaviour and disturbing the peace of persons or the work of institutions, undertakings (companies) or organisations (hooliganism).

Law enforcers commenced an investigation over some person intentionally spreading fake news associated with security risks on the internet.

This means a large number of fake news was published on www.aumytests.net. The news contained blatant disrespect to society, which unjustifiably disrupted public order and the operations of state and municipal institutions.

The detained young man had mentioned on the website ‘The first coronavirus infection cases have been registered in Cesis; people urged to be careful!’ This caused a wide public resonance and had directly impacted the work of state and municipal institutions.

Immediate investigative activities have been performed in the criminal process, including international cooperation with partners from other countries. Internet surveillance and investigation activities resulted in the determination of the private person’s location, as well as the locations of the website’s developer, information publisher and administrator’s identification.

Read also: Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»

During the investigation police determined the identity and location of the person responsible for illegal activities – creation of the fake news later published on the website.

Police have put the 2001-bork suspect in detention. It is worth mentioning that the suspect had previously ended up in the sights of the police for small-scale fraud on the internet.

Evidence collected during the investigation offers justifiable reasons to consider the person a suspect. The suspect has been applied with a security measure not associated with deprivation of freedom.

The suspect may face a sentence of two years in prison, community service, or a fine with three years of probation or without it.

State Police urge residents to not support fake news sites and avoid giving dishonest portals revenue by sharing their news on social media.

