Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained
Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.
Police explain that officers have detained a 2001-born young man for intentional reporting of false news related to security risks on a website that resulted in disrupting public order and operations of state and municipal institutions.
The website was taken offline for the duration of the investigation.
In February 2020 officials of Latvian State Police Main Criminal Police Department Economic Crimes Prevention Office’s 3rd Department (Cyber-crimes Enforcement) commenced a criminal process based on Part 1 of Section 231 of the Criminal Law: gross disturbance of the public order, which is manifested in obvious disrespect for the public or in insolence, ignoring generally accepted standards of behaviour and disturbing the peace of persons or the work of institutions, undertakings (companies) or organisations (hooliganism).
Law enforcers commenced an investigation over some person intentionally spreading fake news associated with security risks on the internet.
This means a large number of fake news was published on www.aumytests.net. The news contained blatant disrespect to society, which unjustifiably disrupted public order and the operations of state and municipal institutions.
The detained young man had mentioned on the website ‘The first coronavirus infection cases have been registered in Cesis; people urged to be careful!’ This caused a wide public resonance and had directly impacted the work of state and municipal institutions.
Immediate investigative activities have been performed in the criminal process, including international cooperation with partners from other countries. Internet surveillance and investigation activities resulted in the determination of the private person’s location, as well as the locations of the website’s developer, information publisher and administrator’s identification.
Read also: Latvian blogger arrested for invitations to «liquidate all of the Chinese»
During the investigation police determined the identity and location of the person responsible for illegal activities – creation of the fake news later published on the website.
Police have put the 2001-bork suspect in detention. It is worth mentioning that the suspect had previously ended up in the sights of the police for small-scale fraud on the internet.
Evidence collected during the investigation offers justifiable reasons to consider the person a suspect. The suspect has been applied with a security measure not associated with deprivation of freedom.
The suspect may face a sentence of two years in prison, community service, or a fine with three years of probation or without it.
State Police urge residents to not support fake news sites and avoid giving dishonest portals revenue by sharing their news on social media.
Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima
A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.
Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly
In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.
Turkey warns of military operation in Syria to stop government-Russian forces
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria could start at any moment with the aim of stopping an offensive of the Syrian government and Russian forces on opposition-controlled territory, BBC reports.
Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off
Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.
Enterprise Register decides KPV LV party’s February meeting had no decision-making authority
Latvia’s Enterprise Register has decided the 8 February repeated meeting of KPV LV members had no decision-making authority. This is why the Enterprise Register has set a term for prevention of problems or organization of a new meeting.
Germany hit by tragic shootings in bars; suspect found lifeless
In Germany, eight people have been killed and five injured in two shootings in the city of Hanau. Police have found the suspect dead at his residential address, DW reports.
Ķuzis’ friendship with KGB official is no problem to run with New Unity in elections
Ex-chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis has joined New Unity and intends to run in the upcoming snap elections in Riga, as BNN was informed by the party.
Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
The extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who is accused of kidnapping her own child, to the South African Republic has been temporarily halted, as Delfi TV ar Jānis Domburs was told by the woman’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Estonian wind farm land sold for EUR 51.4 million
In Estonia, the auction of a 160-hectare plot of land intended for the erection of wind turbines, has been won by Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia, which offered the price of 51.5 million euros, ERR reports.
Citskovskis: around 3 000 people have left state administration in Latvia in three years
Over the course of three years the number of people employed in Latvia’s state administration has reduced by 3 000 people, as reported by State Chancellery director Jānis Citskovskis at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Administration and Local Government Committee on Wednesday, 19 February.
European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
The European Central Bank has made a decision to liquidate PNB Bank’s license, as confirmed by Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission.
Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year
Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.
133 jobs in welfare liquidated in Latvia last year
A total of 133 jobs were liquidated in Latvia’s welfare sector last year. This was done to reduce and optimize institutions and administration in this sector, as confirmed by Welfare Minister’s advisor Liesma Kalve.
Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica
The funding Latvia needs to implement Rail Baltica project is EUR 297 620 500. This includes EUR 242 385 425 from the Connecting Europe Facility and EUR 55 235 075 from the state co-financing, as reported by Transport Ministry’s communication office.
Spanish government approves digital tax, but waits for OECD deal
As European Union member states seek to tax the profitable business of tech giants, Spanish government has passed a digital services tax, which could affect such US companies as Facebook and Google, according to The Guardian.
Estonian police finds potentially fatal substances added to illegal drugs
In Estonia, the police have informed the society about finding rat poison and washing powder in illegal drugs, ERR reports.
Kariņš: it is blatant we’ve had to wait for so long for a ruling in Maxima tragedy case
It is blatant that we have had to wait for more than six years between the Maxima tragedy and a ruling in the criminal case, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 February.
Latvian government takes over National Opera building
The government has decided to take over the Latvian National Opera and Ballet building and hand it over to Culture Ministry for management, as reported by the ministry’s representative Lita Kokale.
Ukraine warfare escalates; OSCE calls for restraint
In Eastern Ukraine, this week has been marked with a deadly battle between Ukrainian government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on sides to adhere to agreed ceasefire, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.
Rīgas satiksme new management’s stance on contract with Rīgas karte remains unclear
Municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s new board offers no clarity in relation to potentially terminating the contract with LLC Rīgas karte, as Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee was told by RS board chairperson Džineta Innusa.
UK would not give visas to unskilled EU labour after Brexit
The British government has announced its immigration plan for the period after Brexit. It sets forth not issuing visas to unskilled labour from European countries, the BBC reports.
Attīstībai/Par! and Progressive party to run in Riga elections together
Party union Attīstībai/Par! and the Progressive party have decided to put together a shared list of candidates in the upcoming snap elections in Riga. Mārtiņš Staķis will be their mayoral candidate, as confirmed by Attīstībai/Par! representative Aleksis Zoldners.
Einars Repše becomes Baltic International Bank’s council head’s advisor
Latvia’s ex-prime minister and once the governor of the Bank of Latvia Einars Repše has become the advisor to Baltic International Bank’s council chairman Valērijs Belokoņs, as confirmed by the bank.
Prosecutor General’s Office requests Denmark to extradite Misāne to Latvia
The Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia has sent a request to Danish authorities regarding the extradition of Kristīne Misāne to the country, as confirmed by the office’s press-secretary Laura Majevska.
-
Bullshit media @ 2020-02-19 08:01:30
What bulsshit do u talk here? Blame latvian goverment that they took over the port and thers no more moneybto city and a sports teams in ventspils. Cause most of theyr moneybcame from free port. Now all the money goes to theses thieves...
-
Surly @ 2020-02-19 06:51:21
Is anyone surprised that an unelected, authoritarian government would use its state-directed investments to exert their influence? Surely, use of soft-power is common to most nations, but the important question is how do our interests align with a communist dictatorship? I'd prefer we reject it outright, but commercially, that may not be viable. Since we'll probably need to, let's work with China if and where it makes sense, but watch our backs.
-
James @ 2020-02-18 21:05:48
Your claim is stupid at best. Who bought and ordered those cheap things? Yeah, you know the answer. No demand, no production. If your eyes can not see further, then don't think all Estonians are as stupid as you are.
-
Anti-PC @ 2020-02-18 21:02:20
Well, Estonia has to please the US, but the way of doing it is questionable. You can express those things with a much friendly attitude.
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-18 15:57:44
Latvia should have controlled the use of EU funds. Or actuslly, EU should have sent a controller along with the money. EU funds are not for circulating to private pockets.