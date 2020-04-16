Latvian police organize 17 procedures for failure to maintain social distance

In the past day Latvian State Police commenced 17 procedures against residents for failure to maintain a safe distance, as reported by police.

Police have performed 2 002 inspections over the course of the past week.

State Police also remind about the «2 and 2» formula – at least 2 m distance from each other and no more than two people at a time!

As previously reported, during Easter Latvian State Police applied the first maximum fine – EUR 2 000 – to a person for failure to comply with quarantine and self-isolation rules. A couple of days later police applied the same fine to the same man again, which means he now has to pay EUR 4 000.

On 10 April police officers performed an inspection at the home of a 1989-born man infected with COVID-19 and ordered to maintain strict self-isolation. Police found the man had failed to remain isolated, had left his home and had travelled somewhere by car.

The Code of Administrative Violations provides a penalty of ten to 2 000 euros for breach of restrictions imposed during a state of emergency. For legal persons the fine ranges between 140 and 5 000 euros.

Before applying a fine, it is necessary to find out what happened and only then decide on penalties, State Police remind.