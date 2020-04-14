Latvian police take action against residents for breaching state of emergency restrictions

Over the course of the past day, Latvian police commenced a total of four procedures for breach of state of emergency restrictions, as BNN was told by State Police.

Since the beginning of the state of emergency Latvian State Police have performed a total of 1 846 inspections.

The aforementioned number of procedures is so far the smallest since the beginning of the state of emergency.

As previously reported, for the first time the State Police has applied the maximum amount of fine – EUR 2 000 – for breach of quarantine and self-isolation requirements.

On 10 April police officers performed an inspection at the home of a 1989-born man infected with COVID-19 and ordered to maintain strict self-isolation. Police found the man had failed to remain isolated, had left his home and had travelled somewhere by car.

More on this topic: Maternity Hospital and Stradins Hospital to keep childbirth restrictions in place