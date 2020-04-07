Latvian president urges not to sort idleness benefit recipients based on tax debts

When assessing whether or not a company meets requirements for idleness benefit eligibility, Latvia’s President Egils Levits urges the government to not sort them based on tax debts.

If a company qualifies for idleness benefits, they should be paid to employees. As LTV programme Rīta panorama was told by Levits, whether or not employers pay taxes is not the fault of employees. «As I’ve said – these people should be included,» he said, admitting this topic is actively discussed.

Levits said he has spoken with the prime minister about this situation. On 7 April he plans to meet with the economy minister.

The president also believes the ceiling for benefits, EUR 700 at the moment, should be increased for employed people who have dependents.

A conceptual agreement was reached on this by the coalition on Monday.

The president also says board members should be among benefit recipients.

Levits believes the idleness benefits are a tool to «withstand the harsh winter». «This applies to everyone left without a job because of the crisis,» he stressed.

As previously reported, to prevent negative consequences from COVID-19 on the economy, Latvia’s government has made a number of decisions.

Additionally, companies that meet specific criteria are able to apply for idleness benefits, which is 75% of previously paid wages but no larger than EUR 700. Self-employed people and employees of micro-enterprises are eligible to receive idleness benefits. Still, the State Revenue Service (VID) may decide to not pay idleness benefits if a company fails to submit an annual audit in time, if a company has tax debts and if a company has filed for insolvency. Companies with tax debts have to resolve their debt situation before applying for idleness benefits. To receive a tax debt payment schedule, a company needs to turn to VID with a request. If the decision from VID is positive, it will be possible to submit a follow-up request for idleness benefits.

It is possible for employees of companies whose tax debt does not exceed EUR 1 000 at the moment of applying for benefits to receive idleness benefits.

On Monday, 6 April, the ruling coalition reached a conceptual agreement on providing benefits recipients an additional EUR 50 for every child in the household. The government will also need to make the final decision on this topic.

This week the government also plans to agree on support mechanisms to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on board members of small companies. As journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Karinš, it is planned to reach a final solution on support for board members of small companies by Thursday, stressing that currently these people are unable to apply for idleness benefits.

Kariņš said there many small companies and family businesses in Latvia that have one two employees and both of them are board members, making them unable to apply for state support. «We will look at support options,» said the prime minister.