Latvian prime minister orders justice minister to resolve lengthy litigations problem

To enhance the rule of law in Latvia and promote the prestige of the judicial system within society, Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš has asked Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to resolve the problem of lengthy litigations, as reported by the prime minister’s representative Sandris Sabajevs.

«In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, every person in the country has the rights for a fair trial within a reasonable time frame. Unfortunately, too often we are forced to deal with situations when litigations progress slowly, over years and, in some cases, decades. This needs to change,» said Kariņš.

«I have issued the justice minister an order to come up with solutions for this problem, considering that this year the government plans to pay more attention to the justice system and rule of law, which is vital for any democracy,» stresses Kariņš, reminding that even President Egils Levits has openly invited the government to fight against enemies of the rules of law.

Read also: Lembergs’ lawyer abandons ship right before the finish line of criminal proceedings

In his resolution to the justice minister, the prime minister referenced the government declaration, specifically the section regarding no-compromise rule of law, which outlines a commitment towards improving society’s trust of the judicial power.