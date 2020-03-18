Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April

I doubt one month will be enough. I think we should prepare for the state of emergency to be slightly longer, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to programme 900 seconds on 18 March.

He said this assumption is based on the success of other countries battling the virus.

«In China and Singapore, it seems, there is a two-month period when it comes and goes. We might have it somewhat differently, because we don’t seem to have uncontrolled clusters [of the disease].»

«I may be the case life will return to normal after 14 April, but I would urge preparing for a possible extension,» says the prime minister.

He also said the numbers of examinations are going up with a geometrical progression, whereas the numbers of cases are not.

«We cannot adopt any more restrictions. Some countries have completely banned all traffic. In our country we mainly follow recommendations from doctors. If there are suspicions and a possibility of an infection, it is important to self-isolate. If people do not meet each other, there is no way to pass the virus to someone else. We have to protect our senior people,» stresses Kariņš.

«It is important for everyone to feel personal responsibility.»

«From a restrictions standpoint we have shut down the country’s borders. Everyone entering [from another country] have to self-isolate.»

Kariņš also says the government’s discussions did not mention any proposals to adopt a curfew or a restriction on the allowed number of people in stores.

He also mentioned there is no need to adopt any regulations to govern the organization of work of stores, because supermarkets and stores organize their work on their own. «We can see people no longer go shopping as actively as before – we have very, very reasonable people.»

Our goal is not halting the economy. Our goal is slowing the spread of the virus, the prime minister stressed in his interview.

The prime minister stresses people are urged to be reasonable and calm, maintain distance and «everything will be fine and we will make it through».