Latvian Prime Minister’s and several ministers’ Covid-19 test results turn out negative

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s, Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis, Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’, Welfare Minister Ramona Petraviča’s, Education and Science Minister Ilga Šuplinska’s, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns’, Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’, and Environment Minister and Regional Development Minister’s Juris Pūce test results for Covid-19 coronavirus turned out negative.

Kariņš reported on Twitter his results turned out negative and explained he had communicated with an infected colleague as far back as mid-March, which is why he should remain in self-isolation until 30 March. At the same time, the prime minister stresses the government’s work will continue remotely.

Information about test results of Latvian ministers was received by LETA from them personally or their advisors.

All ministers, including the prime minister, will remain in self-isolation until 30 March.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s representative Jānis Beķeris reports that Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has not undergone a test because he was not considered a contact person. Nevertheless, the minister will work remotely.

Defence Ministry’s press-representative Kaspars Galkins says not all ministers have undergone tests for Covid-19. This is because not all of them were in contact with an infected person. Minister Artis Pabriks was not in the group of people. This is why he is not in isolation.

Because of Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš’s infection with Covid-19, Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) has commenced examinations of all parliamentarians, parliament workers and parliament workers, as confirmed by SPKC representative Jurijs Perevoščikovs.

Additionally, people who have contacted with Kaimiņš have to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation, monitoring their health and contact healthcare specialists if needed.

Because Kaimiņš has also contacted with government representatives and has participated in meetings of Coalition Council, it is necessary for government members to self-isolate as well.