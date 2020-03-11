Latvian prime minister «smiles and waves» instead of presenting a clear position

It only seem as though Krišjānis Kariņš has put on shoes too big for him, and these shoes are pulling the whole government down with him. It’s not enough that the prime minister pretends not to notice Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s close ties with controversial lawyer Pāvels Rebenoks, now Nemiro has also been seen together with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs. Instead of making it clear that such behaviour is unacceptable, the prime minister, it seems, has decided to stick to the strategy «smile and wave, boys».

The fact that Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro keeps putting effort into pushing Pāvels Rebenoks to important posts is nothing surprising – according to publicly accessible information he was a partner to sworn attorneys law firm Rebenoks&Vilders. What is surprising is that Prime Minister Kariņš has yet to respond to these «dances around posts». The general impression is that he supports them even though the Rebenoks affair has already caused discord among ministers.

However, a far more unstable situation stems from Nemiro’s photo published on social networks, depicting him together with sanctioned Aivars Lembergs at the opening of Arbo Windows modernized factory. It can be said that Lembergs has successfully tripped the minister, because prior to the opening of the factory there was no information available on the public space about his participation in the ceremony. But even if Nemiro was unable to change the situation at the time, why did he have to share the photo with «toxic Lembergs» on social media? Now the minister’s efforts to gain popularity could result in serious consequences for Latvia. If anyone is out of the loop – US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) subjected Aivars Lembergs to sanctions not only for corruption but also for abuse of power. Citing: «Lembergs controls entities through political parties and corrupt politicians, and systematically exploits those entities and individuals for his own economic gain».

With this shared performance with Lembergs, Nemiro has demonstrated surprising political near-sightedness, because this provides a signal for international society that not only does the majority of ruling deputies in Ventspils City Council but also Latvia’s government, to some extent, spit in the face of US sanctions.

Lembergs’ behaviour is more or less understandable. Like Cepļis, the hero of Pāvils Rozītis novel, he demonstrates: «I was great! And will be!» But for politician Ralfs Nemiro such a questionable step is inexcusable.

Another one of KPV LV party’s ministers has performed some curious manoeuvres. Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens, in spite of the prime minister’s confusion, has agreed to stand candidate for the post of president of Latvian Football Federation. However, if the minister publicly declares his heart belongs to football, what is he doing working as the country’s interior affairs minister? Perhaps this minister, unlike his colleague Nemiro, provides assistance to other people more quietly?

This possibility becomes possible if we look at recently unveiled information about the decision on the arrest of properties owned by people associated with football functionary Guntis Indriksons that did not reach the Land Book from the police during his minister’s term. It is possible the police had sent out letters via carrier pigeons, and the pigeons were mauled by hawks on their way to the Land Book, but it is not possible to ignore the fact that roughly at the same time as the battles over the post of president of Latvian Football Federation, and it was Indriksons who proposed considering Ģirģens as a candidate. This begs the question if the minister and Indriksons’ trustee Vladimiru Koļesņičenko the minister truly did discuss only sports-related topics during the meeting at a restaurant.

For KPV LV this was the golden opportunity in the government formation process and the state president’s election. It seems that this political party is trying to use this to cover up for its ministers. This is nothing surprising because this party’s reserve players’ bench is not long at all – it doesn’t even exist.

This is why it will be interesting to observe the reaction of Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš. Will the head of the government finally notice the odd moves by ministers, or will he stick to the same tactic used by the penguins from Madagascar cartoon: «Smile and wave, boys! Smile and wave!»