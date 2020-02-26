Latvian prime minister urges justice minister to «do his homework» before accusing others

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš urges New Conservative Party (JKP) leader, Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to «do his homework» before criticizing other ministers.

Describing the disputes within the government, where Bordāns has done quite a bit of bashing on KPV LV ministers lately, Kariņš, in his interview to TV3, referenced school days when he was a boy and complained all the time to attract attention even though he hadn’t done his homework.

According to the prime minister, the situation now is similar.

The prime minister urges Bordāns to focus on work in his field, where, according to Kariņš, there are still no signs of any valid offers to shorten the length of litigations.

Kariņš admits that it has not been and will not be easy to work in a five-party coalition. On top of that, the situation is further destabilized by snap elections in Riga City Council.

During the recent government meeting, Kariņš did not respond to Bordāns’ proposal to dismiss Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks from his post in Riga Freeport management.

Shortly before the decision was made in regards to the Cross-Sectoral Coordination Centre’s developed National Development Plan 2021 – 2027, Bordāns mentioned the unfairly, according to him, suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis, as well as Rebenoks’ candidacy for the post of member of the council of Latvenergo and him becoming vice-chairman of Riga Freeport management.

The Justice Minister said he may support an NAP2027 if justice and fairness are two of the central goals if Kariņš and Nemiro pull away Rebenoks as a candidate for Riga Freeport management.

Nemiro said he will not respond to Bordāns’ statements because «now is the pre-election period, and Bordāns wants to outline his party’s positions for Riga City Council elections». At the same time, Nemiro said «the justice minister is no judge of reputation». «If we look at some person’s reputation, this topic is not part of the meeting’s agenda. Bordāns is not the person who has the right to judge us,» stressed Nemiro.

Read also: Reins over New Conservative Party once again handed over to Jānis Bordāns

The prime minister described the exchange between the two ministers as scabies, to which Bordāns replied using this word is amoral. The justice minister also wanted to know if the prime minister has some agreement with KPV LV if he ignores the minister’s questions. The prime minister said nothing.