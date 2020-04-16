Latvian Saeima approves state of emergency extension until 12 May

On Thursday, 16 April, the Saeima approved the government’s decision in regards to the state of emergency. This includes extending it until 12 May, as BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.

With amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers rules the state of emergency in the country will be extended to 12 May 2020.

During the state of emergency any private events, except for outdoor funeral ceremonies are prohibited. Amendments provide exceptions, such as baptism ceremonies as long as participants maintain a safe distance (2 m) from one another and comply with epidemiological safety measures.

The decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers also provides for allowing EU citizens and people who have permanent residence in these countries to cross Latvia’s territory to return to their home country.

Before returning to Latvia, the person needs to confirm they will comply with precaution measures, including self-isolation. In the affirmation the person also needs to state their name, surname, personal code, contact information and home address. Changes to the Cabinet of Ministers order provide for cases when the actual home address is different from the address where the person will be staying during the self-isolation, the person has a duty to report it to State Police.

Under changes, the requirement for self-isolation during performance of official duties, if a person does not show symptoms of acute respiratory infection and the person is not considered a person who has recently been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, does not apply to Latvian citizens returning from Lithuania and Estonia.

Additionally, the requirement for self-isolation does not apply to Lithuanian and Estonian citizens travelling to Latvia to perform their official duties. Nevertheless, these people still have to maintain self-isolation when not at work, as well as monitor their health state (twice a day).

State Police and municipal police have the right to seek out people confirmed infected with COVID-19 and persons considered by the Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre as contact persons. Police also have the right to bring infected persons to a quarantine location or back to their home by force if necessary.