Latvian Saeima changes the prosecutor general’s selection order

On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is selected.

It will be possible to for all level judges and all level prosecutors with appropriate experience to become candidates for the aforementioned post. This way the potential range of candidates is expanded.

It will be possible to pick a person aged 40 who meets requirements of the law and who has worked no less than 5 years as a judge of the constitutional court, supreme court, international court or supranational court, no less than 10 years as a regional court judge, senior prosecutor, court district office of the prosecutor or office of the prosecutor general, or 15 years of combined experience working as a judge or prosecutor. All candidates will be reviewed by the Justice Council.

By 1 April 2020 the Justice Council will have to approve selection by-laws, as well as establish candidate assessment order and criteria.

Read also: Excellent reputation and «backbone» – qualities Latvia’s next prosecutor general should have

«The main goal of the legislative draft is selecting the best possible candidate through a transparent process based on clear and unified assessment criteria,» as previously explained by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

Currently the law provides for the Saeima approve the prosecutor general for a five-year term following recommendation from the Supreme Court coordinated with the Justice Council.

2020 marks the end of the term for Latvia’s current prosecutor general and chairman of the Supreme Court.

Latvia’s Justice Ministry presented a proposal to replace the order in which the prosecutor general is selected after his party – New Conservative Party – had failed to dismiss Ēriks Kalnmeiers from his post as prosecutor general.

The approved amendments also provide that the prosecutor general is to submit a report to the Saeima on the work and accomplishments of the office of the prosecutor and priorities every year before 1 March.