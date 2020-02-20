bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
LatviaLatvia

Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track

BNN
February 20, 2020

Marss, SSS, headquarters, Saeima, initiative, parkOn Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Considering the information voiced at a previous meeting of the committee regarding the plans to build the new headquarters on the territory of the former cycling track, the decision project was submitted to the Saeima by the Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee.

Read also: Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses

The collective initiative was signed by 11 189 citizens. It was submitted to the Saeima in January. Its authors urge looking for a solution for the problem of finding the most appropriate territory for a park in Riga, Brīvības gatve 207.

Authors say construction is prohibited on the territory of the former Marss cycling track, where it is planned to build the new headquarters for the State Security Service. This means the construction would oppose public interests and good management principles.

Keywords: headquarters initiative Marss park Saeima SSS


Experts predict number of electric vehicles in Latvia exceeding 36 000 by 2030

There will be more than 36 000 electric vehicles in Latvia by 2030. This prediction was voiced by AS Latvenergo board member Kaspars Cikmačs during Clear Energy for Transports conference on Thursday, 20 February.

February 20, 2020

Highest volume of harvested grains recorded in Latvia’s history in 2019

In 2019 the highest harvested production of grain was recorded – 3.2 million tonnes, which is 1.1 million tonnes or 1.5 times more than a year ago.

February 20, 2020

Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia

On Thursday, 20 February, the Danish court approved the decision of the Danish office of the prosecutor to cancel Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne’s extradition to the South African Republic. On top of that, the Danish office of the prosecutor has also decided to extradite the woman to Latvia instead, as reported by Ritzau.

February 20, 2020

Warmest winter anyone can remember is wreaking havoc on Lithuania’s nature and store shelves

This winter, so abnormally warm in Lithuania, is bewildering everyone and is wreaking havoc both in the nature and on the store shelves.

February 20, 2020

Finnish court acquits Baltic online alcohol seller over tax evasion

A court in Finland has delivered a not guilty ruling in a case, where a man had been charged with tax evasion over the online sale of alcohol to Finns in Latvia and Estonia, using online platforms, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

February 20, 2020

Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track

On Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

February 20, 2020

Ruling in Maxima tragedy criminal case to be appealed

Riga City Pārdaugava Court’s ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case will definitely be appealed, said senior prosecutor Aivars Ostapko in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 20 February.

February 20, 2020

Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima

A proposal has been voiced to deny suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is added to the list of sanctions of USA, the right to participate in Saeima’s activities, according to information from LTV.

February 20, 2020

Latvian police liquidates fake news site www.aumytests.net. Employee detained

Latvian State Police has detained a 2001-born young man for reporting fake news, BNN was informed by police.

February 20, 2020

Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly

In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.

February 20, 2020

Turkey warns of military operation in Syria to stop government-Russian forces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria could start at any moment with the aim of stopping an offensive of the Syrian government and Russian forces on opposition-controlled territory, BBC reports.

February 20, 2020

Riga Zoological Garden board members Līdaka and Morozovs laid off

Both Riga National Zoological Garden’s chairman of the board Ingmārs Līdaka and board member Andris Morozovs have been fired from their respective posts, as confirmed by Līdaka.

February 20, 2020

Enterprise Register decides KPV LV party’s February meeting had no decision-making authority

Latvia’s Enterprise Register has decided the 8 February repeated meeting of KPV LV members had no decision-making authority. This is why the Enterprise Register has set a term for prevention of problems or organization of a new meeting.

February 20, 2020

Germany hit by tragic shootings in bars; suspect found lifeless

In Germany, eight people have been killed and five injured in two shootings in the city of Hanau. Police have found the suspect dead at his residential address, DW reports.

February 20, 2020

Ķuzis’ friendship with KGB official is no problem to run with New Unity in elections

Ex-chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis has joined New Unity and intends to run in the upcoming snap elections in Riga, as BNN was informed by the party.

February 20, 2020

Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted

The extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who is accused of kidnapping her own child, to the South African Republic has been temporarily halted, as Delfi TV ar Jānis Domburs was told by the woman’s sister Mārīte Batraka.

February 19, 2020

Estonian wind farm land sold for EUR 51.4 million

In Estonia, the auction of a 160-hectare plot of land intended for the erection of wind turbines, has been won by Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia, which offered the price of 51.5 million euros, ERR reports.

February 19, 2020

Citskovskis: around 3 000 people have left state administration in Latvia in three years

Over the course of three years the number of people employed in Latvia’s state administration has reduced by 3 000 people, as reported by State Chancellery director Jānis Citskovskis at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Administration and Local Government Committee on Wednesday, 19 February.

February 19, 2020

European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license

The European Central Bank has made a decision to liquidate PNB Bank’s license, as confirmed by Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission.

February 19, 2020

Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year

Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.

February 19, 2020

133 jobs in welfare liquidated in Latvia last year

A total of 133 jobs were liquidated in Latvia’s welfare sector last year. This was done to reduce and optimize institutions and administration in this sector, as confirmed by Welfare Minister’s advisor Liesma Kalve.

February 19, 2020

Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica

The funding Latvia needs to implement Rail Baltica project is EUR 297 620 500. This includes EUR 242 385 425 from the Connecting Europe Facility and EUR 55 235 075 from the state co-financing, as reported by Transport Ministry’s communication office.

February 19, 2020

Spanish government approves digital tax, but waits for OECD deal

As European Union member states seek to tax the profitable business of tech giants, Spanish government has passed a digital services tax, which could affect such US companies as Facebook and Google, according to The Guardian.

February 19, 2020

Estonian police finds potentially fatal substances added to illegal drugs

In Estonia, the police have informed the society about finding rat poison and washing powder in illegal drugs, ERR reports.

February 19, 2020

Kariņš: it is blatant we’ve had to wait for so long for a ruling in Maxima tragedy case

It is blatant that we have had to wait for more than six years between the Maxima tragedy and a ruling in the criminal case, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 February.

February 19, 2020
