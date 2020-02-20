Latvian Saeima committee to consider initiative to establish a park at former Marss cycling track

On Thursday, 20 February, the Saeima decided to submit the collective initiative on establishing a part on the territory of the former cycling track Marss to the parliament’s National Security Committee for review, BNN was told by Saeima’s press-service.

Considering the information voiced at a previous meeting of the committee regarding the plans to build the new headquarters on the territory of the former cycling track, the decision project was submitted to the Saeima by the Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee.

The collective initiative was signed by 11 189 citizens. It was submitted to the Saeima in January. Its authors urge looking for a solution for the problem of finding the most appropriate territory for a park in Riga, Brīvības gatve 207.

Authors say construction is prohibited on the territory of the former Marss cycling track, where it is planned to build the new headquarters for the State Security Service. This means the construction would oppose public interests and good management principles.