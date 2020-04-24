Latvian Saeima extends terms for accreditation of study fields for six months

On Friday, 24 April, the Saeima supported in the final reading amendments to the Law on Higher Education Institutions, extending the accreditation term for all study fields by six months, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

Considering the spread of COVID-19, changes have been added to ensure the current situation in the country does not affect the accreditation process of study fields, stressed the head of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee Arvils Ašeradens.

Considering the situation in the world, multiple foreign experts approved for study field evaluation, cancel their travel plans or refuse to participate in evaluation visits, which makes involvement of foreign experts hard or impossible. This only delays the approval procedure, making it impossible to meet terms outlined in regulations, as mentioned in the annotation to the legislative draft.