Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

Latvian parliamentarians mention in the decision that Misāne is currently held under arrest in Denmark, and Danish judicial system has decided to extradite her to the South African Republic for criminal prosecution for alleged crimes committed there.

The decision also references Section 98 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, which states that every person bearing a passport issued by the Republic of Latvia is under the country’s protection, and reports from international organizations regarding inappropriate treatment of people in prisons of the South African Republic.

Referencing diplomatic close diplomatic ties between Latvia and Denmark and successful cooperation between law enforcement institutions in the two countries, Saeima deputies invite the Danish parliament and law enforcers to cooperate.