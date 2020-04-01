Latvian State Employment Agency received notifications for numerous planned lay-offs

Latvia’s State Employment Agency (NVA) has received notification about planned lay-offs of 3 258 employees of 19 companies.

Notifications about planned lay-offs came from transport and storage, administration services, accommodation and catering companies, wholesale and retail trade companies, waste management, processing industry, real estate market, art, entertainment and leisure industry, professional, scientific and technical, as well as financial and insurance service providers, as well as forestry companies.

At the end of March, the number of unemployed persons in Latvia reached 61 927. The number of jobless people in Latvia had increased 3 680 in March.

The number of vacant jobs experienced a decline. Since Monday, their numbers have reduced 636, reaching 26 971.

As previously reported, at the beginning of February Latvia’s unemployment level was 6.3% of the number of economically active residents, which is 0.1 percentage points more than a month prior.

At the end of February 2020 there were 58 247 unemployed people registered with SEA, whereas at the end of January their numbers were equal to 58 832.

SEA director Evita Simsone said in an interview to Latvijas Radio that currently the increase of the number of unemployed people is moderate and is not equal to a crisis. However, the full picture will be available mid-April, once a month has passed since the spread of COVID-19 and the state of emergency.

Companies affected by the crisis are offered by the state three support options – extension of a tax payment term, speed up repayment of VAT, and idleness benefits.