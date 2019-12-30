Latvian state-owned company Ventas osta officially registered

On Friday, 27 December, state-owned company Ventas osta was officially registered by the Enterprise Register of the Republic of Latvia, according to information from Firmas.lv.

Transport Ministry’s Development and Financial Planning Department’s director Baiba Vīlipa is the sole board member in the company.

The company’s council will consist of Transport Ministry’s Legal Affairs Department Legislation Office manager Baiba Jirgena, Finance Ministry’s EU Fund Investment Management Department Director Diāna Rancāne, as well as Olainfarm ex-council member Daina Sirlaka and Public Asset management company Possessor (previously the Privatization Agency) former board chairperson Iveta Zalpētere.

Ventas osta’s base capital is EUR 35 000, its legal address is Gogola Street 3, Riga.

Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits had previously said the decision regarding the foundation of Ventas osta is a step towards a new port management model.

The minister also said that next year it will be decided which functions will be delegated to Ventas osta from Ventspils Freeport authority.

On December 9, the OFAC, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, imposed sanctions on a number of persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including on Aivars Lembergs and four legal persons associated with him – Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

In response to Ventspils Freeport’s addition to the list of sanctions, Latvia’s Saeima amended laws to put both Riga Freeport and Ventspils Freeport under state management. On 17 December the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to create a new state company to manage Ventspils port’s territory and operations.

On 18 December, OFAC announced removal of sanctions from Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

Sanctions were removed from Ventspils Freeport after Aivars Lembergs stepped down from the freeport’s board and Latvian government executed measures to put an end to his influence over the court, according to the press-statement from the US Department of the Treasury.