Latvian state to finance 75% of wages for employees of industries hit by Covid-19 the most

For industries hit by Covid-19 coronavirus the most Latvian state will provide funding to pay 75% of wages to people employed in those industries. The ceiling for this will be set at EUR 700, said Finance Minister Jānis Reirs after a government meeting on Tuesday, 17 March.

Reirs said the ministry will submit for a review to the government the aforementioned proposal on support for companies to overcome idleness during a crisis.

Industries eligible for this support will receive a support plan developed by Finance Ministry in cooperation with Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. However, it is already known the government may decide on providing support to hotels and restaurants.

According to the finance minister, the aforementioned support may be provided from the moment the day Cabinet of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the country – 12 March.

To prevent the negative effect of Covid-19 coronavirus on the economy, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers supported on Tuesday, 17 March, a number of proposals, including the financing of sick leaves for employees of companies, as well as postponing the advance payment of PIT and extending tax holidays from one year to three years.

The decision was also made to support businesses using financial instruments.