Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe passes away

Latvian theatre critic Silvija Radzobe has passed away, according to the statement published by LTV programme 100 g of culture on social media.

Silvija Radzobe was born in 1950. She was a Latvian theatre critic, theatre researcher, historian and writer.

Silvija Radzobe was also a correspondent member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences and professor of the University of Latvia.

She had founded the LU theatre studies direction. Radzobe was a professor of the Humanitarian Sciences Faculty.