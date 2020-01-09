Latvian troops stationed in Iraq to be relocated to Kuwait

Like Denmark, Latvia will relocate its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait, as confirmed by Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks.

The minister reminds that Denmark has decided to relocate most of its troops stationed in Iraq to Kuwait for safety reasons. This means that six Latvian troops will follow the Danish contingent to Kuwait. They will not return home but will remain in this Middle East country.

This decision is based on multiple reasons – both safety and the fact that training of Iraqi troops has been put on hold.

The aforementioned does not mean Latvia’s participation in the international operation against the Islamic State terrorist organization in Iraq is over.

«Latvia supports USA and will continue supporting the US-led coalition. As for the return of Latvian troops to Iraq, it will be necessary to first assess the security situation,» stresses Pabriks.

As previously reported, Denmark has decided to temporarily relocate the majority of its 130 troops from Iraq to Kuwait.

Approximately 30 to 40 troops will remain at Ain Assad air force base in Iraq. The rest will be relocated to Kuwait.

In the morning of 8 January, Iran fired 17 missiles at Ain Assad air force base in Iraq, where US army and coalition forces are stationed.