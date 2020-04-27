Latvian VID procures 205 portable computers worth EUR 230 000 for remote work

Latvia’s State Revenue Service (VID) has procured 205 portable computers for a total of EUR 228 445.58, according to the report from Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) published on covid19.gov.lv regarding institutions’ contracts for goods and services needed to limit the spread of COVID-19, treatment and organization of measures, as well as remote teaching signed without compliance with the Law on Public Procurements.

The report published on the website shows that 132 computers were procured from LLC Atea for EUR 143 588.28 with VAT. The price of a single computer is EUR 1 087.79 with VAT.

Another 53 portable computers were purchased from Atea for EUR 58 358.3. The price of a single portable computer in this contract is EUR 1 101.1 with VAT.

20 portable computers were purchased from LLC Capital for 26 499 with VAT. The price of a single computer in this contract is EUR 1 324.95 with VAT.

VID representatives explain these computers were procured to provide VID workers the ability to work remotely and comply with cyber security requirements and recommendations from Cert.lv, Constitution Protection Bureau and Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.

«This way VID will be able to use computers for at least seven years. Additionally, we would like to report these computers are used for different functions, including processing of large volumes of data,» VID representatives say.

The service notes a market study was performed to determine availability of computers. Requests were sent to five suppliers. All offers received from them were evaluated based on technical specifications, volume and supply terms.

The specifications of portable computers meet VID requirements and will help recover after the end of the state of emergency and assist with analysis of large volumes of data, VID representatives explain.

«Portable computers were procured together with port replicators and operational system license, so that it is possible to use computers are the main computer for a long time. For example, the price of Lenovo portable computer is EUR 740 without VAT and the price of port replicator is EUR 170 without VAT,» explains VID.

Measures to help overcome COVID-19 epidemic are financed from the state budget. The website covid19.gov.lv section Financial Investments for Crisis Prevention contains information about institutions, their procurements, needs and use of provided funding, as well as contracts signed without compliance with the Public Procurement Law and lists of idleness benefit recipients.