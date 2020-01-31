Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term

Healthcare Ministry plans to ask the government to extend the term of the e-health project, as reported by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks.

He explained that the National Health Service (NVD) in cooperation with Healthcare Ministry is currently working on a report for the Cabinet of Ministers to have the project’s term extended. The report also explains the situation the e-health project has ended up in, adds the minister’s advisor.

Skvariks said Healthcare Ministry and NVD are working on Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and Central Finance and Contracts Agency on the project’s development.

As previously reported, Finance Ministry’s representatives have informed Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee that funding of EUR 8.5 million has been reserved for future development e-health project. Considering the lack of progress and capacity, as well as uncertainties related to the action plan and lack of cooperation with Healthcare Ministry, there are concerns about the project meeting deadlines.

It was also outlined at the meeting – if Healthcare Ministry’s offer for funding use is not enough to convince authorities, it may be used for other projects to make sure Latvia does not lose funding entirely.

After listening to opinions of those present at the meeting, members of the committee voiced concerns about the future of the e-health project and whether the funding provided for this project is used properly.

The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet of Ministers, urging ministers to look into e-health system’s development progress and problems associated with it.

After listening to problems voiced by members of the committee, NVD director Edgars Labsvīrs said the biggest problems are related to the outflow of funding and the service’s failure to retain employees. He explained the other factor is closely related to insufficient wages paid in certain professions.

In a recent interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, NVD director said it is planned to invest EUR 10 million into e-health development in the next three years. It is also planned to invest EUR 5.39 million into maintenance of e-health system.