Latvians abroad. Life stories about COVID-19 impact on Spain, Britain and New Zealand

Gunta Kula
April 10, 2020

COVDI-19, Latvia, Britain, Spain, New Zealand, quarantine, state support, benefitsThe effect from COVID-19 is felt around the world. In some countries less than others. Rapid spread of the virus has reached to Latvians abroad, as most of them have lost jobs even though the initial goal for most of emigrated Latvians was to leave. Latvians living abroad have shared with BNN stories about the changes and problems caused by COVID-19 in Spain, New Zealand and Britain.

Spain

*The number of COVID-19 patients in Spain is 148 200. The number of deaths caused by the virus has reached 14 792 so far.

24-year-old Alise Cibule shares her experience living in Spain’s capital city Barcelona, where she has lived for ten months. She got there thanks to Erasmus project. Up until the declaration of the state of emergency she worked as a photographer, organized different events and taught children English language. Now she has only one job left – remotely teaching children using Skype.

She says: «Talk about the virus first appeared at the beginning of March. Effects from the coronavirus first appeared around mid-March (13th, 14th and 15th). I was told at work we would shut down as of 15 March. We started getting fewer customers as early as February. All restaurants and cafes were already closed as of 15 March. Everything except food stores and pharmacies closed down. I had a feeling Barcelona had become a ghost town. People wandered around, I could tell they were anxious. On 16 March the Spanish government announced everyone has to stay home and not go outside without a good reason.»

The government instituted a fine for residents going outside without a good reason.

Alise Cibule says a state of emergency was declined on 17 March and warned about fines for going outside without a good reason. «Basically we are allowed to go shopping once a week. Only one person from a family is allowed to go. People have to disinfect their hands when coming to a store. It is also necessary to wear gloves and maintain a 2 m distance. There are also people in stores who monitor no more than 50 people are allowed to stay in a store at the same time.»

«If a person goes to a store that is not close to his or her place of residence, it is necessary to fill a form that is available online. If a person does not do this, they are fined EUR 600 to several thousand euros,» says the Latvian.

Alise also shares observations about the work done by Spanish police: «I would say police in Barcelona can be rather violent. If they see people do not comply with the law, they can use force and fine enormous amounts of money for failure to comply with restrictions. Police normally patrol every 10-15 minutes.» When asked what she sees when looking outside her window, she says: «Most people sit around on their balconies or terraces – they do sports, walk forward and backwards, read books, play different instruments or sing.»

Britain

*The number of COVID-19 patients in Britain has reached 60 733, whereas the number of deaths has reached 7 097.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is diagnosed with COVID-19. Currently Johnson is in intensive care – his state is stable. Johnson was diagnosed with the infection at the end of March. Since then he has remained under quarantine in his Down Street residence. From there he remotely takes part in government meetings. He has also published multiple video addresses to the nation.

When asked if people are worried about the prime minister’s illness, Latvian resident Lana Kodoliņa based in Peterborough said: «I would say half and half. Some say this is because the country did not act quickly, while others claim they are themselves to blame for not complying with safety restrictions – maintaining social distance.»

While Latvia has closed schools, Britain has yet to discuss this topic

Since the Latvian citizen continues following events in Latvia, she says when the Baltic State was taking action to prevent the spread of the virus, Britain was living normally: «I would say everything started with Latvia. Although I’ve lived here for eight years, I still follow news from Latvia. Nothing had changed in Britain before mid-March. This is why I said everything started with Latvia when the announcement came about schools closing. Then I started thinking soon it would happen here, since Britain is a much larger country than Latvia.»

Latvian left without work

Lana is a beauty specialist. She has officially registered a beauty salon in her home. This is why the announcement that beauty salons were to close down came as a considerable shock.

«It was Monday, 15 March. I remember I was napping. While I was asleep I missed the news that no one is allowed to work in beauty salons any more. My clients sent me a lot of texts with questions if I would work any more. At first I did not even understand how things could turn out. And then the nightmare started… I was my sole source of income. That’s when I started perceiving the new reality.»

Currently Lana lives off savings she had originally made for professional growth, not emergency expenses. ‘I have some savings and my spouse has an official job. The state also pays benefits equal to 80% of monthly wage. We have at least some income.’

When asked to comment on everyday observations, the Latvian abroad said people generally follow government orders. In Britain residents are allowed to go outside for a walk once a day and go shopping. She, however, has decided not to go outside.

New Zealand

*The number of COVID-19 patients in New Zealand has reached 1 239. There was also one death caused by the virus in this country.

Latvian citizen Sallija Meldre has moved from the Baltic country to the other side of the globe – New Zealand. She agreed to share her observations. When asked how she would describe the situation in New Zealand, Meldre says: «Streets are as though scrubbed. I drive to the store on a bike. The road to the store is about 7 km long. I can count the number of people I see on the road there on one hand.»

Only food stores and pharmacies are open in New Zealand. The young woman was asked to comment the situation in stores: «A queue of people outside the store. There is also a person who coordinates the flow of customers and counts how many people enter and exit the store. In the store customers are issued gloves, disinfectant and tissues to wipe shopping carts. In the store all weighed products are wrapped in film. Only packaged products are available for purchase. At the fruit and vegetable aisle there is a big poster, reminding customers to wash them properly.»

People are worried

BNN also asked her how people feel, considering the situation in the world: «Everyone is worried because no one was prepared for this… I have spoken with other people. Even though New Zealanders are normally calm, this situation has made them worried about their and their relatives’ health.»

I am under self-isolation, but I do receive my wage

Considering that so many stores have closed doors, many New Zealanders have lost their jobs. When asked if the state provides residents some form of support, the Latvian said the New Zealand government is very accommodating. «The restaurant where I work received a state grant. This means any private company is able to apply for a state grant to cover 80% of employees’ average four-week earnings,» says Sallija.

Continuing, she adds: «We are paid wages once a week, and I am still paid my wage. Generally I can’t complain. I have a good life and I have no need to look for a job to survive. New Zealand’s economy is much more ordered than Latvia’s, so my heart is calm. A company here is able to receive this support for up to 11 weeks. If the state of emergency is extended, however, I don’t know what companies will do. Still, the current situation is stable. I’ve also heard New Zealand has also instituted so-called credit holidays, but since I have no standing loans, I cannot comment further.»

