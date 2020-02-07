Law enforcers find enormous illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava

As part of a large-scale investigation, Latvian State Police uncovered an illegal cigarette production facility in Jelgava this week. The facility was impressive: professionally set up with modern cigarette manufacturing equipment. It is reported to be one of the biggest such illegal facilities ever uncovered in the country’s history, as reported by State Police representative Lāsma Kursīte.

Police received a tip about possible illegal cigarette production facility somewhere in Jelgava. A criminal process was commenced at the beginning of the year in accordance with Part 3 of Section 221 of the Criminal Law – on illegal storage, transportation and sale of tobacco products.

As part of the investigation, police performed a search in some hangar in Jelgava County. It turned out the hangar’s interior was adapted for cigarette production. It had all the modern equipment needed for cigarette production.

During the search State Police officers found and confiscated 7 387 696 Prince brand cigarettes, as well as 20 160 kg of tobacco substance. None of the tobacco products had any excise tax labels.

Police also confiscated the equipment used in the hanger to produce illegal cigarettes and packaging. Law enforcers also found raw materials for production of cigarettes: tobacco, foil, polyethylene, cigarette filters and other raw materials.

11 persons have been detained. Their ages range from 25 to 55 years. Eight of them are foreigners. None of them have a prior criminal record.

Daugavpils Court decided to apply security measures not associated with deprivation of freedom to all of the detained persons.

Information from police states that this illegal cigarette production facility may have been active for approximately a year. Cigarettes produced there were most likely intended to sale outside of Latvia.