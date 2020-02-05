Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head

Aivars Lembergs, who is subjected to US sanctions, moves from one Ventspils City Council committee to another while the responsible ministry merely shakes its head over the whole deal – only city council members have the power to neutralize Lembergs’ influence over the municipality. Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry has decided to pass all responsibility onto the shoulders of Ventspils City Council deputies. The processes in Ventspils, however, generally point towards the city council’s majority unwillingness to make such a step.

At the beginning of January, Lembergs left Ventspils City Council’s City Development Committee. At the same time, he was made chairman of the city council’s Social Affairs Committee at the end of the month.

The 30 January meeting lasted about ten minutes, BNN was told by Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Dace Korna. The first topic on the agenda was the election of the committee’s chairman, because the previous one had decided to move to another committee.

Lembergs was the only proposed candidate, says the deputy. Korna admits she did not propose herself as a candidate in spite of experience in public affairs, because this step would have likely been followed up by humiliation, which is something opposition deputies in Ventspils have been subjected to for a long time.

Korna allows Lembergs will not gain anything from managing the Social Affairs Committee, because the committee decides on topics regulated by other rules.

«It was out of principle,» said Korna, saying that Lembergs does not want to be a mere member of a committee or vice-chairman. «If he joins, he joins only as the leader. He will not lower himself to the level of a mere mortal.»

It should be stressed that Lembergs remains in charge of the Finance Committee. It is under his «watchful eye» Ventspils 2020 budget was developed and later approved by the majority of city council deputies on 23 January. Opposition representatives had previously mentioned that once again they were not admitted to the budget development procedure.

VARAM notes that although US sanctions affect Lembergs the most as a private person, there are risks of sanctions expanding to institutions under his control.

VARAM, knowing the risks of putting Ventspils municipality «under the line of fire» with Lembergs at the helm, continues gazing at the situation in the municipality, urging deputies to look for solutions to protect the municipality from Lembergs and potential sanctions. The ministry explains that current regulations do not provide the municipality a course of actions in such cases. Nevertheless, city council deputies may be able to avert risks by maintaining their duties and working in the interests of residents.

There are reasons to doubt Ventspils City Council’s majority could be in the mood to change the established order and neutralize Lembergs’ influence. This is the same team that decided to approve the budget developed under Lembergs’ management, knowing full well the US sanctions and risks associated with them.

Neither accusations of committing serious crimes nor US sanctions have been enough to reduce Lembergs’ influence over Ventspils City Council. With that, it is worth asking if VARAM is even able to develop solutions to make sure Ventspils City Council does not end up under sanctions. Or will it start writing regulations and legislative drafts only once sanctions are applied to Ventspils municipality.