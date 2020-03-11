Letter dating back to Lembergs’ imprisonment – how were city management orders issued?

While in prison in 2007 because of charges of corruptive schemes and other serious crimes, Aivars Lembergs continued issuing orders to Ventspils City Council through letters sent from Matīss Prison. The letters detail requests for deputies of the city council to inform him about financial plans, different documents and future city council intentions for the city’s management.

BNN has acquired access to two letters – one was written while Lembergs was imprisoned in Matīss Prison and the other was written after the court decided to release Lembergs from prison and instead put him under house arrest.

Both letters mention the names of city council deputies who remain in Ventspils City Council to this day, such as Uldis Boitmanis, who had received a personal letter from Lembergs.

It should be mentioned that the transcript of the letters preserves the original language and grammar.

When writing to Boitmanis, Lembergs addresses him the following way: «Hello, Uldis and Co!»

Lembergs wrote:

«A sincere thanks to you and Co for the letter and photos. I’m truly happy to see everything going as planned, which I gathered from the photos. The only thing omitted is the maintenance house. What’s up with it? What about where it could be?

-hotel

-50m swimming pool.

Where could it be? What about the design task?»

The letter addressed to Boitmanis was written by Lembergs during his stay in Matīss Prison a couple of months after his arrest and a little after a month following the application of security measures. Perhaps this is why he ends at the end: «Full of energy, optimism and confidence Aivars L.»

Based on the letter’s content it can be concluded the correspondence between the two of them continued for a long time and Boitmanis reported on developments in the city council to Lembergs in those letters.

While under house arrest, Lembergs had stressed to Ventspils City Council deputies multiple times that the municipal administration acted incorrectly, adding that the city council should’ve acted differently. This applied, for example, to the construction of Latvian Society House. Additionally, Lembergs mentioned a request in his letter to city council deputies to be provided with finances and documents.

The letter mentions:

1.From publications in Ventas Balss I have learned that a decision has been made (is planned?) to renovate Latvian Society House and use it as a house of youth art.

I doubt the usefulness of this decision. The same with an amphibian – it’s neither a car nor a boat. Please send me the materials used in the decision-making process.

2.I’ve also learned from the press that the former Pārventa Hospital is planned to be remodelled into a sports boarding school, relocating it from Saules Street.

I think this decision is a mistake, because all the main sports bases are located on the city’s left riverbank, as well as universities and prestigious schools. Please send me a document that was used as the basis for this decision, as well as documents detailing the profile and funding, including funding from the state (or LOK).

3.Several months ago I learned of the city development plan description and risk analysis.

There were many notes. Please send me the notes and the final variant.

«Thank you. Living for V-pils and Ventspils residents. AL»

The letters BNN has been provided with prove that even in prison Lembergs continued ordering around Ventspils City Council deputies.

«This circus» continues for more than a decade. The Office of the Prosecutor General has not abolished the security measure applied to Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of financial crimes and corruption – the prohibition to perform duties as Ventspils City Council chairman.

The law prohibits Lembergs from performing duties as chairman of the city council. Does anyone believe this measure is complied with not just de jure but de facto as well?

Considering that for years Lembergs has not complied with this measure or has tried to circumvent it, organizing a theatrical performance at Ventspils City Council, it is unlikely the situation could improve now that he has been under US sanctions three months. It seems the only thing that has changed because of the sanctions is Lembergs’ wallet – it has become thinner. However, his influence remains strong.

It a game – the guilty are fearful. This means the arrest, the prohibition and not even US sanctions are enough of a reason for Lembergs’ supporters to stop blindly following this grey cardinal, because it is possible Lembergs has leverage over them. This is how it is – if someone wants to sink a ship, it will sink everyone else along with the person.

Lembergs remaining in power proves that the budget of Ventspils City Council approved after US sanctions was prepared under Lembergs’ supervision. As part of the theatrical performance in January, Lembergs left Ventspils City Council City Development Affairs Committee, but was then immediately put into the city council’s Social Affairs Committee as its chairman.

Is Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce truly oblivious (or simply doesn’t want to notice) that the law is being circumvented to keep municipal power concentrated in Lembergs’ hands? Why is it that in Latvia, when a person is accused of corruption and becomes the first Baltic resident to end up under US sanctions, judges, prosecutors, ministers, residents and institutions continue passing responsibility? And others simply watch this farce from a distance…