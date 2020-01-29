Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses

If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s (VDD) new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.

Levits said that on Tuesday, 28 January, the topic of construction of the new headquarters for VDD on Brīvības gatvē 207 was discussed at the 28 January meeting of the National Security Council. Arguments and interests of all sides participating in the meeting were carefully considered.

The president said it is in Latvia’s state security interests and the interests of all of society to provide VDD with necessary premises that meet standards of NATO member states, adding that the buildings used of VDD needs do not meet these standards.

«If we’re talking about a specific territory, surveying other potential locations and reworking the project would mean delaying it by multiple years and suffering considerable financial losses. We believe the project is important for state security interests and the interests of all residents,» said Levits.

The politician admits that the residents’ initiative is an important form of democratic expression, which in this specific case demonstrates there aren’t many leisure and green areas in Latvia’s capital city.

«This gives an impulse for our government to look if the capital city is appropriate for its residents and an impulse for Riga City Council. This initiative appeared because residents are worried about Riga’s development, which has been ignored for ten years,» said the president.

When asked if this means the government will not look for an alternative location for VDD’s new headquarters, Levits did not give a clear answer. He said it is in state security interests and the interests of society to have the building finished quickly without increasing costs and without losses.

As previously reported, it is planned to build VDD’s new headquarters on the territory of the former cycling track Marss. This means VEF district real estate developers’ and residents’ initiative to establish a park there will not come to life.

The decision regarding construction of a new VDD building was made in 2017, construction is set to commence this year.

In 2008 the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision to build a new building for VDD. In 2009 the financial crisis put this plan on hold.

More on this topic: Kariņš: location for VDD’s new building requires a discussion

Justice Ministry, meanwhile, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, informing him about a possible alternative solution for the VDD building problem, offering to put the service in a building currently being built for the ministry’s institutions.