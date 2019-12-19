Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country

After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, because measures were taken only after pressure was applied from outside, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

He was sad to admit having come to this conclusion after sanctions were imposed, because Latvia managed to pull itself together only after outside pressure even though it should be the country’s own initiate and desire for order.

«This is why I have to ask why we didn’t do this on our own if now we know the sanctions have been imposed for actions unperformed in the past 15 years,» said Levits.

«I believe this situation will serve as a good lesson not only for politicians but also every Latvian citizen, because in this situation there has been a lack of political will to tidy up the country. Citizens should critically think about which parties to support during elections and avoid political parties that have lacked political will thus far,» said Levits.

When asked if this case could potentially impact Latvia’s image internationally, Levits said it will leave a mark, but it is also important to remember this lesson and work in order to prove Latvians are able to tidy their country.

As previously reported, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has announced abolishment of sanctions against Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, USA made this decision after intensive talks with Latvia’s embassy in USA, Foreign Affairs Ministry and other institutions, as well as after assessing Latvia’s performed and planned measures to prevent any control or influence of people under OFAC sanctions at Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

«This means Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Freeport and companies active at the port are able to continue operations unhindered,» notes Foreign Affairs Ministry.

At the same time, OFAC sanctions remain in force for Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

On Monday, 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, established sanctions against a number of private persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Aivars Lembergs is among those people.

In response to Ventspils Freeport’s addition to the list of sanctions, Latvia’s sanction amended laws to delegate Riga Freeport’s and Ventspils Freeport’s duties and operations to the state. On Tuesday, 17 December, the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to found a new state company – Ventas osta – that would perform port territory and operations management.