Libya peace talks in Berlin seek to stop foreign involvement in war

A peace conference on Libya has been held in Berlin, where 11 countries have undertaken to respect an arms embargo and called for a lasting peace in the North African country between its two competing governments.

British news portal The Guardian reports that in the Berlin conference on Libya on January 19, 2020, the presidents of Russia, Turkey and France as well as eight other countries agreed to a lengthy statement prepared for the conference vowed that renewed UN sanctions would be enforced on any country breaching the arms embargo.

The document also called for a durable ceasefire, demobilisation and disarming of militias, talks to form a single government, a fair distribution of oil resources, a group of experts to advise on the Libyan economy and free elections to endorse the new government, The Guardian reports.

Underlining the high stakes, the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, stated, as quoted by The Guardian: «We have to make sure Libya doesn’t become a second Syria.»