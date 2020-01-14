Libyan warring governments sign settlement deal, army opts out

In the Libyan conflict, the warring sides and competing governments are looking for a peace deal. The competing governments have signed after talks in Moscow a draft settlement deal, yet the Commander of the Libyan National Army has refused.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday, January, 13 that after peace talks in Moscow the Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj and Chairman of the High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri have signed a draft of the final document the peace talks.

Russian state news agency TASS reports that Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar, left Moscow early on Tuesday, January 14, without signing a ceasefire deal with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj. Haftar explained that the proposed document ignored some of LNA’s demands.

TASS cited Sky News Arabia as reporting that during the indirect talks in Moscow, Haftar insisted on allowing his troops to enter Tripoli and on forming a national unity government that would receive a vote of confidence from the Tobruk-based parliament. The field marshal also called for international monitoring of ceasefire without Turkey’s participation and demanded immediate withdrawal of mercenaries «who arrived from Syria and Turkey.»

Meanwhile, al-Sarraj’s government wanted Haftar’s forces to retreat to positions they had occupied before April 4, 2019, when LNA announced it was advancing towards the country’s capital city. He also insisted on retaining the post of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Libyan armed forces.

According to the channel’s sources, those demands became the main bone of contention for the sides during their talks in Moscow, TASS reports.