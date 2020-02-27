bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Līdaka offered to return to Riga Zoological Garden; not in a hurry to accept

February 27, 2020
Ingmārs Līdaka

Riga Zoological Garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has extended an offer for Ingmārs Līdaka to continue working at the institution as part of teaching staff. However, the recently dismissed member of the zoological garden’s board is not in a hurry to accept this offer, as there is no clarity about the new management’s plans.

Radzevičs notes that although mistakes had been committed during his management, Līdaka is very knowledgeable about the field he works in and where he worked before being appointed to the management of the zoological garden – public education.

«Immediately after his dismissal from the board, Līdaka was offered a place in Riga Zoological Garden as part of its teaching staff. He has yet to respond to this offer,» says Radzevičs.

Meanwhile, Līdaka said although this offer was presented by Radzevičs on the day of his dismissal, the only one who can give him a new job at the zoo is the board chairman, who has not made any offers as of yet. «He cannot hire me, and before even accepting such an offer I would need to find out how the zoo will change after the change of management – will any operations and principles change after this? This is important because when working in environmental education and public relations we need coordination with management,» said the ex-head of the zoo.

He did not exclude the possibility of holding a pause in working at the zoo until a new management has been selected, because:

«I would be unpleasant if the current interim board’s chairman Rolands Greiziņš hires me and then the new board dismisses me after a month,» said Līdaka.

Greiziņš has confirmed he has not discussed continuation of job relations with Līdaka. He did not hide, however, that such an offer had been voiced by Radzevičs the day the board was dismissed.

«I think he knows he will not be rejected, because no one at the zoo is against him. I don’t think this is the case at Riga City Council,» said Greiziņš.

When asked about Radzevičs’ criticisms towards the former board in relation to leaving construction waste at one of the pieces of land owned by the zoo, the head of the interim board said ‘there is some construction waste’ here and there, but it cannot be considered pollution.

«It is hard for me to say if this was the real reason for their dismissal, but there is no smoke without fire. I don’t know the details,» said Greiziņš,

adding the situation with the territory is being handled, but no major amounts of funding are used on this.

Radzevičs also criticized the former board for paying once board members Uldis Želubovskis and Edgars Vītols almost the same wage as other board members. According to Radzevičs, the two had stepped down from their respective posts because the auditor had found illegally extended cooperation with cafes located on the zoological garden’s territory without organizing an auction for rights.

Last week the zoological garden’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs relieved both Ingmārs Līdaka and Andris Morozovs.

