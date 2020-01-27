Life in UK after Brexit day to stay the same for transition months

The United Kingdom will on Friday, January 31, begin its way out of the European Union. For the 11-month transition period, everyday is expected to stay the same as as British government negotiates an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

British news portal The Guardian reports that for the UK, Friday will mark the start of what is likely to be an uphill battle to get a trade deal done by the end of the year, not to mention all the non-trade issues that must also be resolved including security and intelligence cooperation, fisheries, data, education and research collaboration.

Even though everyday life will remain the same and the UK will remain in the single market and the customs union until the end of the year 2020, the withdrawal agreement will be a legally binding international agreement, The Guardian reports.

The document contains sanctions for any «backsliding or half measures», according to EU’s Brexit adviser Stefaan de Rynck, as cited by The Guardian.