Linkaits: a voucher system would do for air travel

A system should be adopted for air travel that would provide customers vouchers instead of money for cancelled flights, said Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

On Tuesday, 21 April, the government supported Economy Ministry’s position in talks with European Union (EU) representatives that during the crisis caused by COVID-19 coronavirus tourism operators should be allowed to issue vouchers to customers, not immediately pay out refunds for cancelled trips.

Linkaits voiced support to Economy Ministry’s position, saying it is very hard at the moment to compensate customers for cancelled trips.

At the same time, the transport minister admits the air transport industry is in a similar situation, when passengers want to recover money for cancelled flights, but airlines do not have the money to afford that.

«If we secure a single position with the EU on the tourism matter, we will be able to lobby a voucher system for air transport industry in a similar way,» said Linkaits.

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency following the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. Along with the state of emergency Latvian government has also adopted a number of restrictions. This includes shutting down all international passenger services through airports, ports, buses and railway.