bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 19.12.2019 | Name days: Sarmis, Lelde
LatviaLatvia

Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

December 19, 2019
Aivars Lembergs, sanctions, USA, Tālis Linkaits, Magnitsky law, Ventas osts, Ventspils Freeport, OFAC

Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits

The decision regarding the cancellation of the order to create state company Ventas osta to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and functions will be made once the government has studied the decision made by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) to exclude Ventspils Freeport authority from the list of sanctions, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 19 December.

«It is logical to believe that such a structure is no longer needed, but first we want to know what considerations went into the foundation for the US side’s decision [to lift sanctions from Ventspils Freeport authority], so that we avoid a situation when we cancel something that served as the main reason why OFAC made its decision,» said Linkaits.

He also said so far OFAC’s decision to include Ventspils Freeport authority to the list of sanctions has not caused any major impact.

The minister also mentioned there were no interruptions in cooperation the port’s long-standing partners. Only some ship owners decided to skip Ventspils port over sanctions against Ventspils Freeport authority.

«Long-standing partners demonstrated they have an interest to continue cooperation. This means there were no interruptions there. Multiple ship owners had changed their routes to avoid Ventspils Freeport because of caution. We have prevented such risks from repeating in the future and I expect this decision will not have caused any considerable damage,» said Linkaits.

BNN had previously reported that the Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions.

According to Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, USA made this decision after detailed talks with Latvia’s embassy in USA, the ministry and other institutions, as well as after surveying all performed and planned measures by Latvia’s government to prevent the influence of people under US sanctions over Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

«This means Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Freeport and companies active at the port are able to continue operations unhindered,» said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

At the same time, OFAC sanctions remain in force for Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

In response to Ventspils Freeport authority’s addition to the list of sanctions, Saeima amended laws to have Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport taken over by the state. On Tuesday, 17 December, the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to found a new state company to take over management of Ventspils port territory and operations.

On Monday, 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, established sanctions against a number of private persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Aivars Lembergs is among those people.

The Magnitsky Law was signed by then the US President Barack Obama on 14 December 2012. It allows US authorities to arrest assets owned by people accused of violating human rights and suspected of corruption, as well as deny them entry to USA.

«For years corruption has slowed Latvia’s economy, taking away money from public services intended for Latvia’s residents and allowing criminals to damage Latvia’s state and NATO alliance,» the statement mentions.

It is also stressed that USA has cooperated with Latvia’s government in efforts to prevent corruption.

OFAC has issued a Global Magnitsky General License No.1, which allows for limiting transactions performed by Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association for 30 days.

In accordance with the sanctions, all properties owned by Lembergs and aforementioned entities, shares in properties and in entities owned directly or indirectly individually, or with the mediation of other persons, where their shares exceed 50%, which are located in the USA or are owned or controlled by persons of the USA, are blocked and have to be reported to the OFAC.

This means all transactions to and from Ventspils Freeport authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association will be blocked.

More on this topic: Ralfs Kļaviņš and Edvīns Bērziņš leave the board of Latvian Transit Business Association

Meanwhile, Aivars Lembergs has also decided to step down as chairman of the board of Venspils Freeport board, Latvian Olympic Committee and Basketball Club Ventspils.

Keywords: Aivars Lembergs Magnitsky law OFAC sanctions Tālis Linkaits USA Ventas osts Ventspils Freeport


Leave a reply

In Australia, state of emergency declared over 97 bushfires and heat

In Australia, where emergency workers continue to fight a large number of summer wild fires, the state of New South Wales has announced a second state of emergency in two months.

December 19, 2019

Levits: US sanctions made it clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country

After US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control imposed sanctions against suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes, and four legal person associated with him, it became clear Latvia has lacked political will to tidy up the country, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits in an interview to Latvijas Radio.

December 19, 2019

U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives impeaches President Trump

In the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives has impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, yet the Senate is unlikely to agree and convict the American chief executive.

December 19, 2019

Ex-Mayor of Daugavpils accused of requesting a bribe and illegally storing firearm ammunition

Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General has raised charges against once the chairman of Daugavpils City Council Rihards Eigims for requesting a bribe of EUR 10 000 and illegally storing eight firearm cartridges.

December 19, 2019

Linkaits: creation of Ventas osta will be halted after studying OFAC decision

The decision regarding the cancellation of the order to create state company Ventas osta to take over Ventspils Freeport authority’s duties and functions will be made once the government has studied the decision made by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control to exclude Ventspils Freeport authority from the list of sanctions, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Thursday, 19 December.

December 19, 2019

Ventspils Freeport Authority removed from US sanctions’ list

The Freeport of Ventspils Authority has been removed from the US list of sanctions, according to the statement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

1 comment
December 18, 2019

November’s inflation in Latvia higher than EU’s and Eurozone’s average inflation index

In November 2019, Latvia’s inflation was higher than the average in the European Union and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday, 18 December.

December 18, 2019

NATO improves surveillance capabilities in Europe with expensive drones

Military alliance NATO will be delivered this week its second Global Hawk drone as part of its long-term attempts to boost surveillance capabilities with intelligence data expected to be available to all NATO members.

December 18, 2019

Transport Ministry’s representative appointed as Ventspils Freeport board’s chairperson

Inguna Strautmane, a representative of Latvia’s Transport Ministry, has been appointed as Ventspils Freeport board chairperson. Finance Ministry’s representative Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis has been appointed as the freeport board’s vice-chairman.

December 18, 2019

Lithuania adopts state budget with higher corporate tax on banks

The Lithuanian legislature has on Wednesday passed the state budget. It sets forth increasing the corporate tax on banks and new tax on polluting cars.

December 18, 2019

Russia expects to complete Nord Stream 2 amid U.S. sanctions

American sanctions against builders of Nord Stream 2 approved by the U.S. Congress would not prevent the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project from being completed, Kremlin press representative Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

December 18, 2019

Riga City Council’s dismissal draft makes its way through in the Saeima

On Wednesday, 18 December, Saeima submitted for review to the Budget and Finance Committee the legislative draft about the dismissal of Riga City Council. Thereby the draft has started its way through the parliament.

December 18, 2019

Companies in which Lembergs no longer has control will not be impacted by sanctions

The sanctions US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control applied to Aivars Lembergs and the organizations under his control will not affect the companies in which the court has taken away any control or influence the suspended mayor of Ventspils once had, as reported by Baltic Association – Transport and Logistics.

December 18, 2019

Productivity rise for Baltic company can be secured through innovations

In the next 12 months businesses in Latvia and Estonia have plans to increase productivity by developing innovations, whereas businesses in Lithuania have plans to do this by increasing production output, as concluded by SEB Bank’s survey among financial directors of major Baltic companies.

December 18, 2019

Means of 22% Estonians were close to poverty, data on 2018 show

In Estonia, last year, 21.7% of the population lived at risk of poverty, while 2,4% of Estonians lived off means seen as absolute poverty, according to estimates by Statistics Estonia.

December 18, 2019

Prime Minister about US sanctions: this is an opportunity to sort some things out

The sanctions applied to Aivars Lembergs and Ventspils Freeport by the US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control is an opportunity to sort some things out, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma.

1 comment
December 18, 2019

Polish Supreme Court sees EU membership danger in judicial reforms

Polish Supreme Court has expressed concern over planned judicial law, which would permit removal of judges for being outspoken about judicial policy. In case judicial reforms are implemented, their non-compliance with European Union law could end in risking continued Polish membership in the bloc.

December 18, 2019

Saeima committee: communication with VID is planned to be electronic only

On Tuesday, 17 December, Saeima’s Budget and Finance Committee conceptually supported amendments to the Law on Taxes and Duties that provide for all applications to be submitted to the State Revenue Service regarding tax administration from 2021 onward from residents using only the electronic declaration system, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

December 18, 2019

KNAB to assess if sanctions against Lembergs are ground for ending state funding for UGF

Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has commenced an inspection to see if the US sanctions applied against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs could serve as ground for terminating state budget funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers.

December 18, 2019

U.S. Congress adopts sanctions against Nord Stream 2-linked firms

American legislators have passed legislation to introduce sanctions against companies and governments involved in the construction of the Baltic Sea gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany. Berlin has criticised the move.

1 comment
December 18, 2019

Baltic presidents affirm commitment to finishing Rail Baltica on time

Presidents of Baltic States are fully committed to contributing to Rail Baltica project’s implementation and completion on time, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits during a press-conference on Tuesday, 17 December.

December 18, 2019

French mass protests against pension reform continue

In French cities, large demonstrations took place on Tuesday as protests against government plans to overhaul the country’s pension system have been continuing for close to two weeks.

December 17, 2019

Riga Freeport’s ex-security service head picked as CEO for Ventspils Freeport

On Tuesday, 17 December, Ventspils Freeport board decided to appoint Andris Purmalis as the new CEO of the freeport, as reported by Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.

December 17, 2019

Estonian pharmacy reform rejected in parliament after U-turn in substance

The Estonian parliament has on Tuesday narrowly defeated the push of the government to amend the country’s Medicines Act as opposition reasoned that the Riigikogu had to show it is not «possible to buy legislation».

December 17, 2019

Latvian government submits to Saeima legislative draft on Riga City Council’s dismissal

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit to the Saeima the legislative draft developed by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry on dismissal of Riga City Council.

December 17, 2019
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

What kind of Christmas tree do you have at home?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
Lielais Kristaps Award Ceremony: Best actors – Reinis and Nevarauska, best film – Oļegs
Regional public transport services to become free for families with children on 11th and 18 November
PHOTO: 100th anniversary of victory over Bermondt forces commemorated at Freedom Monument
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!