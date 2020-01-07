bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 07.01.2020
LatviaLatvia

Linkaits: US sanctions’ influence over major industry players can still be felt

LETA
January 7, 2020
Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits

The influence of sanctions imposed against the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) on other players of Latvia’s industrial sectors can still be felt, said Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

The minister notes that Lembergs has direct or indirect influence over many transport and transit sector companies. The influence of sanctions over some of the large players can still be felt, he admits.

«I hope this is only a short-term effect and we will successfully prevent the flow of freights from suffering from it,» stresses the minister.

She mentioned that this influence is felt by companies that operate from Ventspils Freeport’s territory in the transit sector. This influence is also visible at Riga Freeport.

Linkaits also reminds that Transport Ministry plans to present a new port management model by 1 July.

On Monday, 9 December, US Department of Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, based on the so-called Magnitsky law, established sanctions against a number of private persons and their organizations in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including Aivars Lembergs and four organizations with ties to him – Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association.

Read also: Prosecutor: companies free of Lembergs’ influence will not be subjected to sanctions

In response to Ventspils Freeport authority’s addition to the list of sanctions, Saeima amended laws to have Ventspils Freeport and Riga Freeport taken over by the state. On Tuesday, 17 December, the government supported Transport Ministry’s proposal to found a new state company to take over management of Ventspils port territory and operations.

On 18 December 2019, OFAC announced removal of sanctions from Ventspils Freeport and Ventspils Freeport authority.

Sanctions were lifted from Ventspils Freeport after Lembergs stepped down from his positions in the board of the freeport and Latvian government took measures to exclude his influence over the port, according to the statement released by the US Department of the Treasury.

