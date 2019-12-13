Liquidation of discount fares on multiple RMS routes would help save money for Rīgas satiksme

By liquidating multiple discounts for passenger fares on multiple LLC Rīgas mikroautobusu satiksme (RMS) routes, LLC Rīgas satiksme (RS) public transport company hopes to save approximately EUR 1.75 million a year.

RS shareholder Druvis Kleins has asked the company’s board to reassess cooperation with RMS again.

As a result of this, it has been decided to cancel discounts on several other RMS-serviced routes, thereby reducing RS’s expenditures by EUR 146 000 per month. The annual predicted size of expenditures may reduce by approximately EUR 1.75 million, said Kleins.

According to him, transport fares will be cancelled for RMS routes that overlap the routes serviced by RS by more than two-thirds. Discounts will remain in force for other routes. The aforementioned decision needs to be coordinated with appropriate city council committees.

RS representative Baiba Bartaševiča has confirmed that 1 January will introduce more efficient minibus and express bus routes.

In order to efficiently plan RS resources and prevent overlapping of routes, changes will be added to multiple minibus route numbers: the first number will be replaced with a 3: 237 will become 337, 241 will become 341 and 244 will become 344.

This means discounts will be cancelled on three more routes, because minibuses whose number starts with 2 work with discounts applied by Riga City Council. Discounts will not work for express buses whose number starts with 3.

Considering that there is already an express bus route with the number 346, the 246 minibus route will be closed. Changes will be added to the movement of the 346 minibus route. This means Riga will have ten express bus routes and eight minibus routes.

1 January will mark closure for the end stop on the intersection of Satekles Street and Elizabetes Street. This means the last stop for 233 minibus and 344, 322 and 346 express buses will be Abrenes Street.

233 minibus and 344 and 346 express bus routes will course from Abrenes Street along Abrenes Street, Dzirnava Street, Satekles Street and further down the route.

As it is known, the interim board of RS has already performed optimization of cooperation with RMS, remaking the majority of routes into ‘increased comfort services’.